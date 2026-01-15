Amazon Republic Day Sale starts tomorrow! We’ve found the best deals on ACs, chimneys and more with up to 65% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 is shaping up to be one of the best times this year to upgrade your home appliances. Early price drops are already visible across key categories, giving shoppers a clear hint of the big savings that are about to roll in. From everyday essentials to long-term upgrades, this sale covers refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, chimneys, and air conditioners, all under one massive shopping event.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details ₹13,490 CHECK DETAILS Godrej Smart Choice 10 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub at ~0 Water Pressure, Steel Drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details ₹22,990 CHECK DETAILS LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details ₹19,990 CHECK DETAILS Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details ₹37,990 CHECK DETAILS IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details ₹35,490 CHECK DETAILS View More

Top brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, IFB, Panasonic, Voltas, and Daikin are expected to roll out strong offers as the sale goes live. While some deals are still warming up, the early discounts give a good preview of what’s coming. Prices are likely to get sharper, offers better, and value packs more rewarding once the Amazon sale 2026 officially begins.

Tracking these early deals helps you stay ahead, avoid last-minute rush, and unlock maximum savings when the best prices finally drop.

Republic Day Sale deals on washing machines, up to 55% off on Amazon The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings strong savings on washing machines, making it a great time to upgrade your laundry routine. During the Amazon Sale 2026, buyers can expect discounts of up to 55% on a wide range of models, along with bank offers and no-cost EMI options. From fully automatic front-load and top-load machines to semi-automatic options, there’s something for every household size and budget.

These appliances help save time, water, and effort while delivering better fabric care. Trusted brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Godrej are expected to offer attractive Amazon deals across different capacities and wash programs.

Big savings on refrigerators on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, up to 55% off The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 is expected to bring major price drops on refrigerators, making it a smart time to plan an upgrade. Early Amazon deals already hint at strong savings, with prices likely to drop further once the sale officially goes live. Shoppers can expect offers across single-door, double-door, triple-door, and side-by-side refrigerators, along with energy-efficient inverter models designed for Indian homes.

Popular brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej are showing early discounts, giving buyers a good preview of what’s coming. Be ready to grab the best deal the moment discounts go up to the expected 55%.

Grab chimneys with smart features at up to 65% off on Amazon Sale 2026 Cooking just got easier with the Amazon Sale 2026, where smart chimneys are now available at unbeatable prices. Early Amazon Republic Day Sale previews show discounts climbing toward 65%, giving you a chance to plan your purchase ahead. From wall-mounted and island chimneys to built-in models, you’ll find appliances with features like auto-clean, powerful suction, and quiet operation.

Top brands such as Faber, Elica, Hindware, and Glen are offering impressive Amazon deals that combine style and functionality. A modern chimney not only keeps your kitchen smoke-free but also enhances hygiene and overall cooking comfort.

Up to 30% off on microwaves during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good time to bring home a new microwave for everyday cooking. Early price cuts are already visible, and better offers are expected as the sale goes live. Buyers can explore solo, grill, and convection microwaves, suitable for reheating, grilling, baking, and full meals. These appliances save time and make cooking more convenient, especially for busy households.

Brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Panasonic, and more are showing attractive Amazon deals across different capacities and features such as auto-cook menus and child lock.

Lowest prices ever on ACs with up to 60% discount on Amazon Sale It’s freezing outside, but it’s actually the smartest time to buy a new air conditioner. The Amazon Sale 2026 is offering early Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on ACs, with discounts going up to 60% once the sale officially kicks off. Buying an AC in the off-season not only saves you money but also gives you access to a wider selection of split, window, and inverter models with advanced features like fast cooling, energy efficiency, and smart controls.

Trusted brands like LG, Voltas, Daikin, and Samsung are rolling out attractive Amazon deals, making this the perfect opportunity to plan ahead for summer.

