Amazon Sale deal prices extended! Up to 75% off on TV, laptops, ACs, water purifiers and more| Limited time deals

Missed out on the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? Don’t worry, you still have a chance to grab the best deals. Amazon has extended the sale prices for a few more hours, giving you one last window to shop big and save even bigger.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details ₹42,990 Get This Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) View Details ₹32,999 Get This LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC View Details ₹40,990 Get This Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details ₹55,990 Get This Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL View Details ₹11,990 Get This View More

From the latest smart TVs and laptops to air conditioners, water purifiers, tablets, headphones, and washing machines, there are discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of products. This is a great time to upgrade your home, replace old appliances, or even buy that gadget you’ve been eyeing for months.

Popular brands are part of the sale, and stocks are moving fast. These limited-time deals won’t be around for long, so it’s best to act now. Don’t miss this final chance to save big, shop before the prices go back up!

TVs at up to 55% off Last call to save! Extended sale is offering up to 55% off on a wide range of TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Redmi, and more. You can find HD Ready, Full HD, 4K Ultra HD, and even QLED models at lower prices. These TVs come with smart features like voice assistant support, OTT apps, Dolby sound, and more.

Look out for TVs with better refresh rates, slim bezels, and built-in casting features. You can also check out bundle offers on wall mounts and extended warranties. These limited-time TV deals are ideal for both first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade to smarter, more immersive viewing.

Laptops at up to 40% off Amazon’s extended sale brings you up to 40% off on a wide range of laptops, making it a great time to invest in a new machine. On this sale, you find plenty of options from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Apple, and ASUS. You can find lightweight models for students, high-performance laptops for professionals, and even gaming laptops with powerful graphics.

The deals cover various processors like Intel Core i3, i5, i7, AMD Ryzen series, and come with features like SSD storage, backlit keyboards, long battery life, and full HD displays. EMI options, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI plans also make these laptops more affordable during the limited-time sale period.

Washing machines at up to 50% off Amazon's extended sale discounts apply to both top-load and front-load washing machines from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and more. These machines come equipped with smart features like inverter technology, multiple wash programs, quick wash, and energy-efficient motors.

Fully automatic and semi-automatic models are both available, depending on your usage and budget. You can also explore bundle deals with extended warranties and installation services. With these limited-time offers, you can bring home a feature-rich, durable washing machine without spending a fortune.

Tablets at up to 60% off Amazon’s extended sale is the right moment to grab a tablet at up to 60% off. Need one for online classes, office work, reading, entertainment or gaming, there are plenty of choices available across top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and more. These deals cover basic entry-level tablets to premium models with larger displays, high refresh rates, and stylus support.

From compact 8-inch tablets to 11-inch and larger screens, you can pick what suits your need and budget. Many models offer 4G/5G connectivity, long battery life, fast charging, and expandable storage. Some tablets also come with keyboard attachments and are ideal for multitasking or working on the go.

Headphones at up to 60% off Amazon's extended sale brings up to 60% off on headphones and earphones from top brands like boAt, JBL, Sony, and more. Prefer over-ear headphones for immersive sound or true wireless earbuds for daily use, there’s something for every listener and budget. The sale covers models with features like active noise cancellation, deep bass, fast charging, and long battery life.

You can also find models with built-in voice assistants, water resistance, dual pairing, and touch controls. Some come with compact charging cases, ideal for on-the-go use. With these deals, you can upgrade your audio experience without spending much.

Refrigerators at up to 45% off Amazon’s extended sale offers up to 45% off on a wide range of refrigerators, making it a great time to upgrade your kitchen. From single-door models for small families to large double-door and side-by-side refrigerators for bigger households, there are options to suit every need and budget. Top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej and more are part of the sale, with models featuring inverter technology, frost-free cooling, and toughened glass shelves.

Many of these refrigerators also come with energy-efficient star ratings, convertible storage, and smart temperature control. With offers on extended warranties, free delivery, and exchange benefits, these limited-time deals make it easier to invest in a reliable, modern refrigerator.

ACs at up to 50% off Amazon’s extended sale brings up to 50% off on air conditioners from leading brands like LG, Voltas, Samsung, Panasonic, and more. These ACs come with features like fast cooling, 4-in-1 convertible modes, anti-bacterial filters, low noise operation, and Wi-Fi support in select models.

You can find 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton capacity units depending on your room size. Some models also offer advanced features like self-cleaning, dehumidification, and PM 2.5 filters for better air quality.

Air fryers at up to 70% off Looking for a healthier way to enjoy crispy snacks and meals? Amazon's extended sale has you covered with great deals on air fryers, often slashing prices by up to 50%. These air fryers use rapid hot air to cook food with little to no oil, perfect for crispy fries, grilled veggies, or even baking treats.

Many models also come loaded with features such as digital touchscreen controls, preset cooking functions, temperature control, and timer settings. Some offer rotisserie kits, dishwasher-safe baskets, and accessories for pizza, kebabs, or muffins.

Water purifiers at up to 80% off Amazon’s extended sale offers up to 80% off on a variety of water purifiers, making it a perfect time to upgrade your drinking water system. You can choose from RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) purifiers based on your water type and needs. Brands like Kent, Pureit, Livpure, and Aquaguard are included in the sale.

The purifiers come with features like multi-stage purification, mineral retention, smart indicators for filter change, and child lock safety. You can find wall-mounted, countertop, and large storage tank options, suiting your kitchen space and water usage. The sale includes package deals with free installation and long warranties, making it convenient and cost-effective.

