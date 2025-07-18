Amazon Sale prices extended: Grab up to 70% off on gaming mouse, keyboard, gamepads and more

Amazon has extended its exciting sale on a wide range of gaming gadgets, giving gamers the perfect chance to upgrade their setup without breaking the bank. From high-performance gaming mice and mechanical keyboards to immersive headphones and responsive gamepads, there's something for every type of player.

Product Rating Price Razer Bluetooth DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed: Award-Winning Ergonomic Design with 16000 DPI - Ultra-Fast Hyper Speed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - 235hr Battery Life - RZ01-04130100-R3A1, Black ₹2,999 HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB USB Gaming Mouse, Software Controlled RGB Light Effects & Macro Customization, Pixart 3327 Sensor up to 6200DPI, 7 Programmable Buttons-Black (4P4F8AA) ₹1,299 Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired USB Gaming Mouse, Hero 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC/Mac - Black ₹3,795 Logitech G G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard with LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Keys, Spill-Resistant, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multi-Media Keys (Black) ₹3,995 Razer Ornata V3 X Gaming Keyboard: Low-Profile Keys - Silent Membrane Switches - UV-Coated Keycaps - Spill Resistant - Chroma RGB Lighting - Ergonomic Wrist Rest - Classic Black - RZ03-04470100-R3M1 ₹3,987

If you're a competitive gamer or a casual enthusiast, these limited-time deals offering up to 70% off are not to be missed. With top brands and reliable gear available at unbeatable prices, now is the ideal time to enhance your gaming experience. Don't wait too long, these offers won’t last forever.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed is celebrated for its award-winning ergonomic design, trusted by professionals worldwide for both comfort and performance. This mouse utilizes high-speed Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, providing an ultra-fast, low-latency wireless connection ideal for gaming sessions.

The hardware includes Razer's 5G 14K DPI optical sensor and Gen-2 mechanical switches rated for 60 million clicks, ensuring responsiveness and durability. Gold-plated contact points further extend lifespan. The mouse is also designed to suit a wide range of grip styles, making it versatile for various users. However, it runs on AA batteries and lacks RGB lighting.

Specifications Sensor Razer 5G Advanced 14K DPI Optical Battery Up to 235hr Switches Mechanical Gen-2 Connectivity HyperSpeed Wireless & Bluetooth Weight 86g

The HyperX Pulsefire Core offers reliable performance with the Pixart 3327 sensor, enabling precise tracking up to 6200 DPI without hardware acceleration. Its easy customisation using HyperX NGENUITY software allows users to tweak RGB lighting, DPI, and set up macros, all of which can be stored in onboard memory.

A comfortable, symmetrical design makes it suitable for various grip styles, and high-rated switches (20 million clicks) ensure longevity. RGB lighting adds a bit of flair without being overly flashy. However, its wired connection may limit movement compared to wireless models, and the DPI range may be too modest for some advanced users.

Specifications Sensor Pixart 3327 Optical, up to 6200 DPI Buttons 7 programmable Switch Rating 20 million clicks Lighting Customizable RGB Connectivity USB wired

The Logitech G502 Hero is a staple for serious gamers, boasting a HERO 25K sensor with 25,600 DPI and zero smoothing or filtering, offering unmatched precision and customization. With 11 programmable buttons and adjustable weight tuning, users can personalize the mouse for different game genres and comfort preferences. Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC RGB ensures visually striking effects that sync with gameplay.

This robust mouse incorporates a mechanical tensioning system for rapid, tactile clicks and offers five 3.6g weights for balance adjustment. Onboard memory lets users save profiles for portability. Its size and complexity may overwhelm casual users, and the premium build comes with a higher price tag.

Specifications Sensor HERO 25K Optical, up to 25,600 DPI Buttons 11 programmable Adjustable Weights Up to 5 x 3.6g Lighting LIGHTSYNC RGB Connectivity USB wired

The Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard delivers a gamer-friendly experience with customizable RGB lighting and anti-ghosting technology for precise multi-key inputs. Built to withstand spills and crumbs, it is both durable and easy to keep clean. Five distinct lighting zones can be tailored to fit any gaming setup, while integrated palm rest and adjustable feet enhance comfort for prolonged use.

Dedicated multimedia controls and easy software customisation make this keyboard versatile for both gaming and productivity. The membrane switches are tuned for rapid feedback, appealing to gamers who prioritise tactile response on a budget. However, the membrane design may not satisfy mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

Specifications Keys Membrane, full-size Lighting 5-zone RGB Anti-Ghosting Yes, for gaming cluster Multimedia Dedicated controls Spill Resistant Yes

The Razer Ornata V3 X is designed for ergonomics and quiet gaming. It features low-profile, UV-coated membrane keys that resist fading and wear. The built-in ergonomic wrist rest and spill-resistant design make it ideal for extended gaming sessions and resilience against accidental spills. Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting adds customizable flair.

The Ornata V3 X prioritizes comfort and silent operation, with membrane switches that suit shared spaces or environments sensitive to noise. While the keys are durable and pleasant for typing, mechanical purists might find them lacking in tactile feedback. There’s also no dedicated multimedia control.

Specifications Keys Low-profile membrane, UV-coated Lighting Chroma RGB Wrist Rest Included, ergonomic Spill Resistant Yes Connectivity USB-C

The HP K500F is a budget-friendly, full-sized membrane gaming keyboard with vibrant backlighting and a sturdy metal panel design. Features like optional logo lighting, 26-key anti-ghosting, and double-injection keycaps lend a quality touch and improve gaming responsiveness. The keyboard is optimized for longevity, with a three-year warranty and compatibility with multiple Windows versions.

The lighting is a mix of monochromatic and mixed colour options, though not as customizable as higher-end boards. The keyboard is practical in layout but lacks dedicated macro or multimedia keys. Its anti-ghosting capability ensures smooth, simultaneous multi-key presses during demanding gameplay.

Specifications Keys Full-size membrane Lighting Mixed color LED, logo illumination Anti-Ghosting 26 keys Keycap Technology Double-injection Warranty 3 years

The PowerA Battle Dragon Advanced Wireless Controller offers broad compatibility with PC, cloud, and mobile gaming. Notable features include magnetic Hall effect sticks for anti-drift accuracy, mechanical switches for tactile feedback, and adjustable stick height. Dual-rumble motors and long battery life (up to 30 hours) support immersive, versatile play. Mappable pro buttons and three-way connectivity (wireless/USB/Bluetooth) maximise flexibility.

Mechanical switches and trigger locks enhance shooting and racing performance, and the PowerA app enables further customisation. While high-quality for the price, it is not compatible with iOS. Some users may prefer heavier controllers or ones with built-in audio jacks.

Specifications Connectivity USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth Battery 800mAh (up to 30h) Hall Effect Sensors Yes, anti-drift Vibration Dual-rumble motors Customization 4 mappable buttons + adjustable stick height

The Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller is designed for PC gamers who want wireless freedom and solid tactile feedback. It offers ergonomic grips, magnetic pressure-sensitive triggers, LED-backlit buttons, and dual vibration motors for immersive gameplay. Connectivity is achieved via a dongle, providing a stable, lag-free connection within 8-10 meters.

With a 700mAh battery, it delivers around 12 hours of continuous play. Supporting both XInput and D Input, it is compatible with a wide range of PC titles. However, it lacks Bluetooth and isn’t suitable for consoles. Battery life is lower than some rivals, and button layout may take a little adjustment.

Specifications Connectivity Wireless (dongle), Bluetooth Battery 700mAh (12h playtime) Vibration Dual motors Trigger Magnetic, pressure-sensitive LED Lighting Backlit buttons

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is tailored for gamers seeking immersive 7.1 surround sound, delivered through 50mm Triforce drivers that ensure clear highs, mids, and lows. Memory foam ear cushions and a lightweight design (on-ear) provide extended comfort. The cardioid mic effectively filters out background noise, making it suitable for team chats during long sessions.

The headset is compatible across platforms via a 3.5mm jack, ensuring flexibility. Its build quality and sound immersion impress, especially at its price range. It’s not wireless and lacks RGB, but its focus on audio quality and comfort make it a standout choice for budget-conscious gamers.

Specifications Drivers 50mm Triforce Titanium Surround Sound 7.1 (software-enabled, Win 10) Microphone Noise-isolating cardioid Compatibility PC, PS4/5, Xbox, Switch, Mobile (3.5mm) Weight Lightweight, on-ear

The Logitech G435 is an ultra-light gaming headset with both Lightspeed wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring low latency across PC, PlayStation, and mobile. It weighs just 165g, making it one of the lightest wireless headphones for extended wear. With 40mm drivers and compatibility for Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic, it delivers impressively immersive sound for the price.

The integrated dual beamforming mics provide clear voice capture without a protruding boom. At 18 hours battery life, it covers prolonged gaming sessions comfortably. However, onboard controls are basic, and large ears may find the cups a little snug.

Specifications Drivers 40mm Connectivity LIGHTSPEED wireless + Bluetooth Battery 18 hours Weight 165g Compatibility PC/PS4/PS5/Mobile, supports Dolby Atmos

