Amazon says colour Kindles aren’t the best way to read: Here’s what that really means

Amazon’s first wave of colour Kindles sparked an obvious question when they arrived last year: what do we give up for colour on an e-reader? We now have a clearer answer from Amazon itself. Recent FAQ updates on the colour Kindle listings state that the monochrome Kindle Paperwhite delivers a “slightly crisper” black and white reading experience. In short, colour is excellent for the right content, but if text clarity is your priority, the classic black and white Kindles still win.

Why the difference? Colour e-paper adds a filter layer over the grayscale panel to render hues. In this generation that layer is E Ink’s Kaleido 3, which supports up to 4,096 colours. The extra layer alters brightness and surface texture slightly compared with a monochrome screen and, in colour mode, can reduce perceived sharpness. Side by side, a colour page often looks a touch softer than the same page on a Paperwhite.

That doesn’t make the colour models a miss. In use, the colour Kindles feel quick, look clean, and shine with comics, manga, children’s books, and any document where illustrations and charts matter. A colour e-ink panel remains matte and comfortable on the eyes, especially in dim rooms, and avoids the glassy glare you get from phones and tablets. If your reading skews to graphic novels, manuals, PDFs with highlights, or magazine layouts, colour e-paper finally makes those use cases viable without escaping to an LCD or OLED.

Advertisement

Context helps. Amazon isn’t first here; Kobo’s Libra Colour and Clara Colour arrived earlier on the same Kaleido 3 foundation. The trade offs are similar across brands: you keep long battery life, outdoor readability, and low eye strain, and you gain colour that brings illustrations to life. What you don’t get is tablet style saturation; by design, colour e-paper favours gentle hues that sit comfortably next to text.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft adds colour notes and pen ready writing. (Amazon)

Advertisement

If you care only about novels and long form prose, Amazon’s guidance is simple and welcome. A monochrome Kindle Paperwhite remains the safest “just read” choice because black text on a grayscale layer is still the sharpest combination e-ink offers. Fonts look a shade darker and edges snap into focus more decisively; across marathon sessions, that small margin adds up.

Where does that leave buyers? Start with your content. If your library is 90 percent text, buy a Paperwhite and enjoy the crisp page you already know. If a meaningful slice of your reading is comics, colour children’s titles, art heavy non fiction, or annotated PDFs, a colour Kindle makes sense and finally cuts the tether to tablets. You’ll see gentler colours and may notice slightly softer black and white text versus a Paperwhite, but the trade is worth it when the page needs more than ink.

Advertisement

Prefer full tilt colour for visuals? An iPad remains the best “lean back and flip through panels” device for double page spreads and saturated art. It’s heavier, more reflective, and more distracting than an e-reader, but for comics it’s hard to beat. If you want a lighter device and a book-like feel, the colour Kindle keeps the reading experience closer to paper, which is the point.

Amazon’s admission doesn’t undercut the colour Kindle story; it sharpens it. Colour e-ink expands what you can comfortably read on an e-reader without turning it into a tablet. For black and white novels, stick with a monochrome Kindle and enjoy the extra crispness. For illustrated reading, the new colour models open doors while staying true to why we buy e-readers in the first place.