Amazon Summer Sale begins in 5 hours for Prime members! Smart TV deals at up to 65% off across brands revealed

From cricket nights and weekend movie marathons to gaming on bigger screens, this may be the right time to bring home a new Smart TV without stretching your budget. Amazon’s Summer Sale is kicking off in just 5 hours for Prime members, but several deals on Smart TVs have already started appearing ahead of the official sale.

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Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi and TCL are expected to offer aggressive discounts across 32-inch, 55-inch and even premium large-screen models. Shoppers can also look forward to additional bank discounts, exchange offers and EMI options that could make premium 4K and QLED TVs significantly more affordable this summer.

Top smart TV deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Up to 35% off on Samsung smart TVs on Amazon Sale 2026 Samsung’s Smart TV lineup during the Amazon Summer Sale 2026 is expected to cover everything from compact 32-inch models for bedrooms to massive 65-inch and 75-inch premium screens for cinematic viewing. Buyers looking for vibrant colours and sharper contrast may find attractive deals on Samsung Crystal 4K, QLED and Neo QLED TVs.

Features like Motion Xcelerator for smoother sports streaming, built-in voice assistants, Gaming Hub support and slim bezel designs continue to make Samsung TVs popular among entertainment and gaming enthusiasts alike. With discounts of up to 35%, premium viewing could become far more accessible during the sale.

LG smart TVs at up to 45% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale LG’s Smart TV deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale are expected to attract buyers looking for immersive picture quality and smarter AI features at a lower price. From budget-friendly 43-inch 4K TVs to premium OLED and QNED models, the lineup may suit both compact apartments and larger living rooms.

LG’s α AI Processor, WebOS platform and FILMMAKER Mode continue to stand out for smoother navigation and theatre-like viewing. Gamers may also appreciate features like low input lag and Game Optimizer support. With discounts of up to 45%, upgrading to a large-screen LG Smart TV could feel far more tempting this season.

Enjoy up to 45% off Sony smart TVs on Amazon Summer Sale Sony’s Smart TV range during the Amazon Summer Sale could appeal to buyers who prioritise cinematic picture quality and premium audio performance. The offers are expected to include everything from 43-inch 4K LED TVs to larger BRAVIA and Google TV models designed for immersive living room entertainment. Features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, X1 processors and Triluminos display technology continue to give Sony TVs an edge for movie lovers and sports fans alike.

With Google TV integration, users also get smoother content recommendations and voice control support. Discounts of up to 45% could make Sony’s premium viewing experience more accessible this summer.

Discounts up to 50% on Xiaomi smart TVs Xiaomi Smart TVs during the Amazon Summer Sale could turn out to be a strong pick for budget-conscious buyers looking for large screens and feature-packed entertainment. The deals are expected to include popular 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch models with 4K resolution, Dolby Audio and Google TV support. Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface, personalised recommendations and sleek bezel-less designs continue to attract younger users and binge-watchers.

Some models may also include MEMC support for smoother action scenes and sports streaming. With discounts going up to 50%, shoppers may find it easier to upgrade to a bigger and smarter screen without overspending.

Unbelievable deals on Philips, TCL, Vu and Hisense smart TVs, up to 65% off Brands like Philips, TCL, Vu and Hisense are also expected to bring some of the most aggressive Smart TV offers during the Amazon Summer Sale, especially for buyers hunting for bigger screens at competitive prices. From affordable HD-ready TVs to premium 4K QLED models in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, these brands continue to focus on value-driven features.

Buyers may come across Dolby Atmos audio, bezel-less displays, high refresh rates and Google TV support across several models. TCL and Hisense, in particular, are gaining attention for offering large-screen cinematic experiences at lower prices. With discounts reaching up to 65%, these deals could easily grab attention during the sale.

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