Amazon Summer Sale drops early deals on water purifiers with up to 60% off! 9 deals you need to check right now

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
With rising concerns around water quality in many Indian cities, investing in a reliable water purifier has become less of a choice and more of a necessity. The Amazon Summer Sale is making this decision easier by offering early deals with discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of water purifiers. From basic RO systems to advanced multi-stage purification models with UV and UF technologies, there’s something for every household and budget.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White)View Details
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO Purifier (Black) with RO+UV+MF Filtration | Water Purifier Filter For Home | 7-Stage Purification | Up to 60% Savings | Suitable for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Supply | 10 LView Details
Aquaguard Delight NXT WS RO+UV+UF | 6 Stage Purification lFree Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
Livpure Stellar RO+UV Water Purifier with 5 Stage Advanced Purification || 7 Litres Storage Capacity || Suitable for Municipal Water || Elegant & Sleek Design (White)View Details
₹8,499
Native M1 Water Purifier by Urban Company | 10-Stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser | No Service for 2 Years | India's Only 2-year Unconditional WarrantyView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and more are expected to feature prominently in the sale, bringing down prices on some of their popular models. Many of these deals are further sweetened with bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers, making premium options more accessible. If you’ve been delaying an upgrade or planning your first purchase, these early deals could be a practical starting point.
Available at a massive 57% discount, the Livpure Zinger Copper Hot stands out for its instant hot, warm, and normal water options—perfect for tea, cooking, or daily use. It combines RO+UV+UF purification with copper infusion for added health benefits.
What makes it unique is its interactive touch display and water-saving technology that claims to save up to 20,000 litres annually. Ideal for families looking for convenience, hygiene, and smarter water usage in one device.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
At 52% off, the Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed for homes looking to balance performance with efficiency. Its 7-stage RO+UV+MF filtration ensures safe drinking water while retaining essential minerals for better taste. The standout feature here is its water-saving technology, which claims up to 60% less wastage compared to regular RO systems.
With a large 10L tank and smart filter indicators, it’s a practical choice for medium to large families relying on multiple water sources.
Available at 44% off, the Aquaguard Delight NXT is a reliable choice backed by one of India’s most trusted brands. It features 6-stage RO+UV+UF purification with UV e-boiling technology that ensures water is as safe as boiled water.
What makes it stand out is the free service plan worth ₹2000, covering installation and maintenance. With strong performance across all water sources, it’s ideal for families looking for dependable purification with after-sales support.
Priced at 35% off, the Livpure Stellar RO+UV is a budget-friendly option for homes relying on municipal water. It offers 5-stage purification to remove impurities while improving taste with its carbon block filter. What makes it appealing is its sleek, compact design that fits easily into modern kitchens without extra fittings.
With a 7L storage tank and automatic shut-off feature, it’s ideal for small families looking for a simple, effective, and low-maintenance purifier.
At 26% off, the Native M1 by Urban Company focuses on long-term convenience and low maintenance during the Amazon Sale. Its biggest highlight is the “no service for 2 years” promise, saving both time and servicing costs. With 10-stage RO+UV+copper+alkaline filtration, it ensures safe, mineral-rich drinking water from any source.
The 2-year unconditional warranty on all parts makes it stand out, making it a strong pick for families wanting a hassle-free, premium purifier experience.
The Pureit Wave Plus is a smart pick for families looking for efficient purification with better water savings. It features RO+UV with mineral enrichment, ensuring safe and good-tasting drinking water. The highlight here is its eco-friendly design that saves up to 45% water, making it practical for daily use.
With WQA certification, smart alerts, and wall-mountable design, it balances performance, convenience, and reliability for modern homes.
Available at 31% off, the Aquaguard Designo NXT is built for modern kitchens with its sleek under-the-counter design that keeps your countertop clutter-free. It features 9-stage RO+UV purification with Active Copper technology, ensuring safe and mineral-rich water from any source.
What makes it stand out is the inbuilt pressure pump, making it ideal for homes with low water pressure. With strong purification and a premium design approach, it suits users looking for both performance and aesthetics.
At 42% off during the Amazon Sale 2026, the Pureit Revito stands out for its industry-leading up to 70% water-saving technology, making it one of the most efficient RO purifiers in this range. It features 7-stage purification with in-tank UV sterilisation, ensuring safe and hygienic water even during storage.
The DURAViva tech enhances filter life and performance, while mineral enrichment improves taste. Ideal for families looking for high purification efficiency with minimal water wastage and smart alerts.
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier strikes a strong balance between affordability and functionality. The Livpure GLO PRO++ uses a 7-stage purification system (RO+UV+UF) to ensure safe drinking water across different water sources. What makes it stand out is its taste enhancer and post-carbon filter, which improve water flavour while maintaining purity.
With free installation and service support, it’s a practical choice for families looking for a dependable, low-maintenance purifier under budget.
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I checked my home’s water quality and—here’s why RO wasn’t the right choice (Top recommendations included)
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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