Amazon Summer Sale goes live for all in 2 hours! Save these AC deals from LG, Loyd, Samsung and more right now

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
The wait is almost over. Amazon Summer Sale is set to go live for all users in just 2 hours, and if you have been planning to buy a new air conditioner, this might be the right time to grab one. With summer temperatures rising across the country, brands like LG, Lloyd, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, and more are offering exciting discounts on split and window ACs across different budgets. F
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection,Him Clean, AS-Q18JNXE,White)View Details
Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star,New star rated, inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| WhiteView Details
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool,Blue Fins (IA318ZXUS, White)View Details
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM2.5 Filter, MTKL50XV16, White)View Details
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX,White)View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
rom energy-efficient inverter ACs to smart Wi-Fi enabled models packed with advanced cooling features, buyers can expect attractive price cuts, exchange offers, bank discounts and no-cost EMI options during the sale. Need a compact AC for a small bedroom or a powerful cooling solution for larger spaces, the sale covers multiple capacities and star ratings.
If an AC purchase has been on your wishlist, saving these deals now could help you avoid last-minute summer rush and higher seasonal prices.
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During the Amazon Summer Sale, you can expect attractive price cuts, exchange offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options on ACs. Brands like LG, Lloyd, Samsung, Daikin, and Voltas are offering discounts on split and window ACs across various capacities and star ratings.
You can get ACs for as low as ₹20,000 during the Amazon Summer Sale. Specific discounts include a minimum of 45% off on Midea and Carrier split inverter ACs, up to 50% off on Tata ACs, and instant discounts of up to ₹6,000 on Lloyd ACs.
Yes, the Amazon Sale 2026 features exciting deals on 1.5-ton ACs from brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, Daikin, and Voltas. These models offer features like convertible cooling modes, inverter technology, and AI-powered cooling at discounted prices.
Side-by-side refrigerators offer spacious storage, reliable cooling, and premium looks, making them ideal for families. During the sale, you can find models with frost-free cooling, inverter compressors, and multi-air flow systems at attractive discounts.
Yes, the Amazon Summer Sale offers discounts of up to 65% on smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and TCL. You can also avail additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options.
If you are planning to buy an AC for medium to large-sized rooms, the Amazon Sale 2026 brings some exciting deals on 1.5 ton air conditioners from brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, Daikin, Voltas and Carrier. From convertible cooling modes and inverter technology to AI-powered cooling and energy-efficient performance, buyers can find multiple feature-packed options at discounted prices.
The sale also includes bank offers, exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options, making premium ACs more affordable during the peak summer season.
Looking for an AC for a compact bedroom, study room or small office space? Amazon Sale 2026 is offering impressive discounts on 1 ton air conditioners from top brands like LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Lloyd and Voltas. These ACs are designed to deliver efficient cooling while consuming less power, making them suitable for smaller spaces and daily use.
Buyers can also explore smart inverter ACs, convertible cooling modes, dust filters and fast cooling features at attractive prices. Additional bank offers and EMI options further make these deals worth checking out this summer.
Planning to cool a large living room or spacious bedroom this summer? Amazon Summer Sale 2026 has brought attractive offers on 2 ton ACs from brands like Samsung, LG, Lloyd, Panasonic, Carrier and Blue Star. These ACs are ideal for bigger spaces and are designed to deliver faster cooling even during extreme heat conditions.
Buyers can explore inverter ACs with convertible cooling modes, AI-powered features, Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-efficient performance at discounted prices. Many deals also include bank offers, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options, making premium large-capacity ACs more affordable during the sale.
Stop sweating: These 2 ton ACs cool large spaces in under 5 minutes (2026)
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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