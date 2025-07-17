Ambrane MagSurge Qi2 wireless powerbank launched in India: Price, features, and availability

Ambrane, an Indian tech accessories brand, has unveiled its latest wireless magnetic power bank, the MagSurge, to the Indian market. The power bank comes with a battery capacity of 10,000mAh and carries Qi2 certification, indicating compliance with the latest wireless charging standards. This article provides an overview of MagSurge’s specifications, features, pricing, and availability.

Ambrane MagSurge Qi2 Wireless Power Bank: Key Features and Charging Capabilities The main feature of the Ambrane MagSurge power bank is its Qi2 wireless certification. This certification allows the powerbank to wirelessly charge smartphones that support Qi2, including popular models such as the latest iPhone series and Samsung Galaxy S flagship phones. The Qi2 protocol helps reduce heat during charging and uses magnetic alignment to maintain a stable connection between the charger and the device. Additionally, Ambrane includes a magnetic charging ring with the power bank. This accessory enables users to convert phones without built-in magnetic charging capabilities to work with the MagSurge.

The MagSurge delivers wireless charging speeds up to 15 watts. It also supports wired charging with a maximum output of 22 watts, including 20 watts for normal charging and 22 watts for Programmable Power Supply (PPS) charging. The powerbank features a USB-C port, which serves both as an input to recharge the powerbank and as an output to charge other devices. A five-segment LED indicator displays the charging status and remaining battery level.

With a 10,000mAh battery, the MagSurge can charge an iPhone 16 approximately 1.5 times on a single full charge. The device incorporates Ambrane’s SafeCharge Technology, which offers safeguards against overload, overcharging, overvoltage, electrostatic discharge, short circuits, and incorrect circuit connections.

The powerbank also has a built-in metal stand designed to hold smartphones in either vertical or horizontal positions, which lets users watch videos comfortably while charging.