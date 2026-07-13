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AMD and Intel laptops compared with a focus on performance, battery life and value

Confused between AMD and Intel laptops? Here is a simple comparison of performance, battery life, AI features and value to help you choose.

Published13 Jul 2026, 06:14 PM IST
A simple comparison to help you choose the right laptop processor between AMD and Intel.
A simple comparison to help you choose the right laptop processor between AMD and Intel.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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AI has quickly become one of the biggest talking points in the laptop market. Both AMD and Intel now offer processors with dedicated AI capabilities, and laptop makers are rapidly refreshing their line-ups with these newer chips. Intel is already on its third generation of Core Ultra processors, while AMD continues to expand its Ryzen AI portfolio, giving buyers more choices than ever before.

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HP OmniBook 3 OLED ● Intel Core Ultra 5 322● 46 Tops● 16GB DDR5 (Upgradeable)● 512GB SSD● 2K●14''/35.6cm● 300nits● Win11● Office24● Silver● 1.4kg● hs0052TU● Lighter mini GaN Charger● AI LaptopView Details...

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ASUS Vivobook 16, Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Silver, 1.88kg, X1607CA-MB142WS, Intel iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* LaptopView Details...

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Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Dedicated Copilot Key, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24View Details...

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ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 9 285H,32GB RAM,1TB SSD,OLED,Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y)* Office 24,Ponder Blue,1.28 Kg,UX3405CA-QL1016WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details...

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After reviewing several laptops powered by both AMD Ryzen AI and Intel Core Ultra processors over the past year, I have noticed that the gap between the two has become much smaller than it used to be. Intel has made significant improvements in battery life and efficiency, while AMD continues to deliver excellent performance for the price. Instead of looking for a clear winner, it now makes more sense to understand which platform fits your workload, budget and everyday needs.

AMD vs Intel laptops: Quick comparison

FeatureAMD laptopsIntel laptops
Everyday performanceExcellentExcellent
Battery lifeGenerally better on many thin laptopsVery good on newer Core Ultra models
GamingGreat multi core performance and strong valueExcellent, especially with high end GPUs
Content creationStrong multi core workloadsExcellent for Adobe apps and AI workloads
AI featuresRyzen AI available on newer modelsCore Ultra offers powerful AI acceleration
Integrated graphicsRadeon graphics are usually strongerArc graphics have improved significantly
PriceOften better value for moneyAvailable across every price segment
Best forStudents, creators, multitaskingProfessionals, business users, AI PCs

Performance is no longer the deciding factor

If you compare an AMD Ryzen AI 7 with an Intel Core Ultra 7, the difference in everyday use is surprisingly small. Web browsing, office work, multitasking, photo editing and even light video editing feel equally smooth on both platforms. Unless your work involves rendering large video projects or compiling code for hours, you are unlikely to notice a major performance gap in day-to-day use.

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Intel has quietly caught up in battery life

A few years ago, AMD laptops were often the easy recommendation if battery life mattered. That is no longer the case. After reviewing multiple Intel Core Ultra laptops over the past year, I found that Intel has made noticeable efficiency improvements. The latest Core Ultra chips not only deliver all-day battery life on many premium laptops but also bring dedicated AI hardware that is becoming increasingly useful as more Windows features adopt on-device AI.

AMD continues to lead on value

After testing laptops across different price segments, one thing has remained fairly consistent. AMD-powered laptops usually offer more hardware for the money. Whether it is a Ryzen 5 in the budget segment or a Ryzen AI 7 in a premium ultrabook, manufacturers often pair AMD processors with more RAM or storage at similar prices. That makes them particularly attractive for students, office users and anyone looking for long-term value without stretching their budget.

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Gamers should look beyond the processor

One mistake I still see buyers making is choosing a gaming laptop based only on the processor. In reality, the graphics card has a much bigger impact on gaming performance. A laptop with an RTX 5060 will usually outperform another with a faster processor but a weaker GPU. Once you move into gaming laptops, the processor becomes only one part of the equation.

My take after reviewing both platforms

After spending time with laptops powered by both AMD Ryzen AI and Intel Core Ultra processors, I do not think buyers should be loyal to either brand anymore. Both have improved significantly over the past few years. AMD still offers excellent value, while Intel has closed the gap in battery life and efficiency and continues to push AI features further.

If I were buying a laptop today, I would not shortlist it simply because it has an AMD or Intel processor. I would look at the complete package including the display, battery capacity, cooling, RAM, SSD and overall pricing. Those factors often have a much bigger impact on the experience than the processor logo on the spec sheet.

Expertise

After reviewing hundreds of laptops over the years, I have found that processor branding alone rarely tells the full story. I evaluate laptops based on everyday performance, battery life, thermals, display quality, keyboard experience and long-term reliability. That practical experience is why I recommend looking at the complete package instead of choosing only between AMD and Intel.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesAMD and Intel laptops compared with a focus on performance, battery life and value
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FAQs
Not necessarily. AMD generally offers excellent value and strong multitasking, while Intel stands out with newer AI features and wide software compatibility. The better option depends on your workload.
Yes. Ryzen powered laptops often deliver excellent performance, good battery life and competitive pricing, making them a great choice for students.
Focus on the graphics card first. If two laptops have the same GPU, gaming performance is usually very similar regardless of whether they use AMD or Intel.
Yes. Core Ultra processors offer improved efficiency, built in AI acceleration and strong overall performance, making them suitable for modern Windows AI PCs.
For most users, 16GB RAM is the recommended minimum in 2026. If you edit videos, work with large files or multitask heavily, 32GB is a better long term investment.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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