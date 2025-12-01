AMD confirmed Ryzen 7 9850X3D, another chip to dominate custom gaming PC builds

AMD has officially confirmed an upgraded 8-core processor, Ryzen 7 9850X3D, that promises even better gaming performance thanks to enhanced clock speeds and the signature 3D V-Cache technology. It is an upgraded version of the successful Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which targets gamers who want top-tier gaming performance without going for an expensive 16-core option. This new chip will keep AMD’s X3D lineup a solid no-brainer choice for enthusiasts building a new gaming PC.

In a big win for high-end gaming rigs, AMD has officially confirmed the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, an upgraded 8-core processor that aims to deliver even better gaming performance with higher clock speeds and the company’s trademark 3D V-Cache tech. Building on the success of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, this refreshed chip is clearly aimed at gamers who want flagship-level frame rates without paying extra for a 16-core monster. It also lands at a time when competition with Intel is heating up, keeping AMD’s X3D lineup firmly in the spotlight for anyone planning a new gaming PC.​

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D sticks to the same basic recipe as its predecessor, with eight Zen 5 cores and 16 threads, but cranks the clocks higher for a bit more punch in demanding titles. You still get a 120W TDP and the familiar AM5 platform, so current Ryzen 7000/9000 builders should feel right at home when dropping this into an existing setup. On top of that, the 96MB cache configuration with 3D V-Cache is designed to keep data close to the cores, helping smooth out those annoying frame dips in CPU-heavy games.​

