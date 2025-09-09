AMD FSR 4 AI upscaling brings performance boost to over 85 supported games

AMD’s new AI-powered upscaling tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), is now officially available in most games that previously supported FSR 3.1. This will give gamers a performance and visual experience boost in the supported games. This neural rendering technology is built on machine learning and marks a milestone for PC and console graphics by delivering sharper details and cleaner edges when running at lower than native resolutions.

FSR 4 uses advanced machine learning algorithms to predict and generate lost visual detail, compensating for lost pixels in low-resolution frames. The upscaling engine is trained on high-quality game data using AMD’s top Instinct GPUs, processing and correcting artefacts such as ghosting and disocclusion that were present with FSR 3.1. Gamers can enjoy consistently high-definition visuals with noticeably better performance and stability during fast-motion scenes.

With the release of the AMD Adrenalin version 25.9.1 driver, FSR 4 support has expanded to over 85 games, including major franchises and AAA titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Forbidden West, Mortal Kombat 1, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and more. This means most games that support FSR 3.1 will get the FSR 4 update, allowing widespread access on Radeon RX 9000 and newer GPUs.

Supported games span multiple genres and platforms with the latest titles like God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy XVI, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and The Last of Us Remaster. This broad compatibility ensures improved upscaling quality for a huge range of players across single-player and competitive multiplayer games.