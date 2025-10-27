AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D gaming processor spotted ahead of expected launch

AMD is reportedly preparing to launch a new gaming-centric processor, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D, which was recently spotted at a UK retailer ahead of an anticipated global release. This upcoming CPU aims to bring flagship-level gaming performance to budget-conscious gamers by leveraging AMD's well-regarded 3D V-Cache technology on the Zen 4 architecture, expanding the appeal of this advanced technology to a more accessible price segment.
The Ryzen 5 7500X3D first surfaced on the website of Westcoast UK, displaying a product code unseen in AMD’s current lineup. The listing, initially highlighted by respected leaker @momomo_us, confirms this is not a typographical error but a genuine upcoming SKU. This new chip appears to be a variant of the Ryzen 5 7500, enhanced with 3D V-Cache, which significantly boosts gaming performance through increased cache capacity.
Based on available information, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D is expected to feature six Zen 4 cores and 12 threads, coupled with a total of 96MB L3 cache — comprised of 32MB standard cache and an additional 64MB of 3D stacked V-Cache. It is likely designed to operate at a 65W thermal design power (TDP), with clock speeds slightly lower than those of the Ryzen 5 7600X3D, which has a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. Despite this, the enhanced cache should result in noticeably improved frame rates in gaming, especially in cache-sensitive titles.
Crucially, the 7500X3D is poised to be the most affordable 3D V-Cache chip on AMD’s AM5 platform, undercutting the 7600X3D’s $299 price point. This positions it as an attractive option for gamers looking to upgrade to the latest platform technologies like DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 without breaking the bank.
AMD typically unveils major processor launches at key tech events, making the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in January the likely venue for the Ryzen 5 7500X3D announcement. As enthusiasts await official details on pricing and availability, this new CPU underscores AMD’s strategy to democratise high-end gaming performance, bringing powerful gaming capabilities to more budget-conscious users and shaping the entry-level gaming PC market in 2026.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.