AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D gaming processor spotted ahead of expected launch

AMD is reportedly preparing to launch a new gaming-centric processor, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D, which was recently spotted at a UK retailer ahead of an anticipated global release. This upcoming CPU aims to bring flagship-level gaming performance to budget-conscious gamers by leveraging AMD's well-regarded 3D V-Cache technology on the Zen 4 architecture, expanding the appeal of this advanced technology to a more accessible price segment.

The Ryzen 5 7500X3D first surfaced on the website of Westcoast UK, displaying a product code unseen in AMD’s current lineup. The listing, initially highlighted by respected leaker @momomo_us, confirms this is not a typographical error but a genuine upcoming SKU. This new chip appears to be a variant of the Ryzen 5 7500, enhanced with 3D V-Cache, which significantly boosts gaming performance through increased cache capacity.

Based on available information, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D is expected to feature six Zen 4 cores and 12 threads, coupled with a total of 96MB L3 cache — comprised of 32MB standard cache and an additional 64MB of 3D stacked V-Cache. It is likely designed to operate at a 65W thermal design power (TDP), with clock speeds slightly lower than those of the Ryzen 5 7600X3D, which has a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. Despite this, the enhanced cache should result in noticeably improved frame rates in gaming, especially in cache-sensitive titles.

Crucially, the 7500X3D is poised to be the most affordable 3D V-Cache chip on AMD’s AM5 platform, undercutting the 7600X3D’s $299 price point. This positions it as an attractive option for gamers looking to upgrade to the latest platform technologies like DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 without breaking the bank.