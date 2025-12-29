AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 gaming CPU leaks with massive L3 cache upgrade

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 leaks in CPU-Z benchmark with 128MB dual L3 cache (two 64MB CCDs, one 3D V-Cache) on X870E board. 16-core Zen 5 chip at 5.7GHz boost eyes 2026 gaming dominance.

Ryzen 9 9950X3D2: Dual-cache leak doubles L3 to 128MB.(AMD)

A new benchmark has been leaked for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, an upcoming gaming processor from AMD with a dual cache design and massive 128MB L3 cache. This is twice the size of the cache on the standard Ryzen 9 9950X. The processor has been spotted in a CPU-Z validation on an Asus motherboard running BIOS 0605. This 16-core, 32-thread beast clocks a 5.7 Ghz boost, hinting at a superior performance in cache-sensitive scenarios like high refresh gaming and 4K ray tracing.

The CPU is tagged "9950X3D2," with its standout feature being the dual 64MB CCDs—one fully stacked with 3D V-Cache for ultimate gaming dominance, the other a standard setup delivering productivity punch, totalling 128MB L3 cache. This hybrid approach ditches the uniform V-Cache of prior X3D chips, smartly balancing single-CCD game loads on the cached side while unleashing all cores for demanding multi-threaded tasks like video rendering or 3D modelling.

Early signs point to it outpacing the 9950X in games, leveraging Zen 5's renowned efficiency to potentially dominate titles where cache latency matters most. No official benchmarks exist yet, but the leak aligns perfectly with AMD's 2026 roadmap following Zen 6 developments, and the X870E compatibility screams an imminent desktop platform refresh for enthusiasts.

Gamers and overclockers are buzzing over the latency-slashing potential in CPU-bound scenarios, such as open-world adventures or simulation-heavy sims. Hardware reviewers like you, focused on tech deep-dives, will appreciate testing its multi-core stability across content creation workflows, from Adobe Suite renders to game engine compiles. This design could bridge the gap between pure gaming chips and all-rounders, offering flexibility without compromise.

AMD remains tight-lipped, but whispers in the tech community suggest testing phases are underway. If confirmed, the 9950X3D2 might redefine high-end Zen 5 CPUs, challenging Intel's Arrow Lake head-on in cache-dependent workloads.

