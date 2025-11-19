AMD to unveil powerful FSR Redstone upscaling tech on December 10, 2025

AMD is gearing up to reveal its latest upscaling technology to shake up the game space called FSR Redstone. It is set to launch on December 10, 2025 and with this new addition to the FidilityFX Super Resolution, AMD promises to push the boundaries of what Radeon GPUs can do. It will be available exclusively to the RX 9000 series GPUs with RDNA 4 architecture. This move by AMD is to compete with NVIDIA’s DLSS 4, which is already a hit among gamers and developers alike.

What makes FSR Redstone special is not just one thing; it is a whole suite of AI-powered tech that aims to make the ray-traced games look smoother and sharper without hurting the performance. Key highlights include Neural Radiance Caching, which basically uses AI to polish ray-traced lighting and shadows, making scenes appear more lifelike. Then there’s Ray Regeneration, a cutting-edge AI denoiser that’s already shining in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, delivering cleaner reflections and lighting effects with less GPU strain.

Beyond that, AMD has thrown in AI Super Resolution, think of it as the next step up in upscaling tech, bringing sharper and more detailed images without sacrificing frame rates. Plus, there’s AI Frame Generation, a clever feature that churns out extra frames to make gameplay feel smoother and more responsive. But keep in mind, all these features are tied to the RX 9000 series, which pack the necessary AI and ray tracing hardware to run them. So, if you’re rocking an older Radeon card, this update won’t be landing on your rig anytime soon.