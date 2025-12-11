AMD unveils FSR Redstone with AI upscaling for Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs

After weeks of testing, AMD has finally released the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) Redstone, the next major evolution of graphics enhancement tech. FSR Redstone is here to compete directly with NVIDIA’s DLSS 4. It brings machine learning powered upscaling, frame generation, and a new ray generation feature to the Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs.

FSR Redstone is AMD’s first-ever tech that uses dedicated AI acceleration for image upscaling. Leveraging the RDNA 4 architecture’s new AI Matrix Accelerators, this tech offers sharper details, smooth frame rates in games, and improved ray tracing capabilities. Unlike the previous FSR version that used spatial or temporal data alone, Redstone uses a neural network trained to predict clean, high-resolution frames from low-resolution inputs.

One of the headline features in FSR Redstone is Frame Generation (FG). It creates entirely new frames using motion vectors and machine learning inference, similar to NVIDIA’s DLSS Frame Generation and Intel’s XeSS. According to AMD, this can deliver up to 2× performance boosts in supported titles while maintaining clarity across fast-moving scenes. To make the experience even smoother, Redstone introduces a new “Anti Stutter Sync” module, which improves frame pacing and reduces input lag for a more responsive feel.

Another major highlight is Ray Regeneration, which AMD describes as “neural reconstruction for ray-traced effects.” This feature enhances reflections, shadows, and global illumination using AI inference, leading to cleaner visuals and less noise even when games use lower ray sampling rates. Essentially, it helps achieve realistic lighting without demanding heavy computational power.

Like previous versions, FSR Redstone remains open and cross-vendor. That means PC and console developers can integrate it across a range of GPUs, though full support for features like Frame Generation and Ray Regeneration will initially be limited to the Radeon RX 9000 series.