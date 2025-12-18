AMD unveils power-sipping Radeon RX 9060 XT Low Power with 16GB VRAM

AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT Low Power GPU brings 16GB VRAM and 140W efficiency to OEMs and compact PCs, matching standard model performance at QHD while targeting NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti with superior value.

Radeon RX 9060 XT LP: 16GB power-sipper for 1440p gaming in slim builds.
By Amit Rahi

AMD has quietly launched the Radeon RX 9060 XT Low Power (LP) desktop GPU with 16GB VRAM for efficiency and OEM markets. This new model builds on the popular RX 9060 XT series, prioritising lower power draw while maintaining strong performance for gamers and system builders.​

AMD Redeon RX 9060 XT LP specifications

The RX 9060 XT Low Power GPU features 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 128-bit bus at 20Gbps, offering 320GB/s bandwidth to handle all the modern AAA titles. Total board power has been lowered to 140W from the standard 160W, which is delivered over a single 8-pin connector with a PSU recommendation of 450W. It features the Navi 44 GPU with 32 RDNA 4 compute units, delivering around 25 TFLOPs of FP32 performance at a boost clock near 3.05GHz. Display outputs include DisplayPort 2.1a and HDMI 2.1b, with full support for FSR Redstone upscaling.​

Expect frame rates close to the regular RX 9060 XT 16GB, such as 100fps in Assassin's Creed Mirage, 90fps in Final Fantasy XIV, and 50fps in Forza Motorsport at QHD. The modest 2.5% clock reduction barely impacts gaming, making it perfect for compact builds or power-sensitive OEM PCs, possibly exclusive to China or system integrators. AMD positions it against NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti, claiming better value with 15% more performance per dollar in standard models.​

AMD Redeon RX 9060 XT LP availability

Originally unveiled at Computex 2025, the RX 9060 XT lineup launched in June with 8GB ( 25,000 approx.) and 16GB ( 29,200 approx.) options, where the higher-memory version sold out quickly. This LP edition arrives amid demand for efficient mid-range GPUs, undercutting pricier rivals while enabling 1440p play. Availability details remain sparse, but it signals AMD's push into low-power segments.​

