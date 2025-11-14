AMD’s next-gen FSR Redstone debuts in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

AMD has officially released the first major feature from its next-gen FidelityFX Super Resolution tech, codenamed FSR Redstone. And Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 players will be the first ones to taste this new feature, which was launched today. Yes, AMD is testing their next-gen tech with one of the biggest names in gaming, bringing some exciting enhancements right out of the gate.

This new FSR Redstone feature is smarter than the previous generation; it upscale the frames using artificial intelligence and takes the visual quality and the frame rates to the next level. It uses advanced machine learning and temporal data to produce sharp details in games and increase the frame rates, hence smoother gaming performance. This is the biggest attempt by AMD to compete with NVIDIA’s DLSS and Intel’s XeSS upscaling tech.

What makes this launch even better is that Black Ops 7 is the first title to fully integrate Redstone right from day one. Players will be able to experience it across campaign and select multiplayer modes, where AMD’s new upscaling method kicks in for smoother gameplay and crisper visuals. And yes, it’s not just for PC players—FSR Redstone is also supported on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

AMD has also confirmed that this is only the beginning. The Redstone rollout will continue into 2026, expanding to other major AAA games and eventually becoming more developer-friendly through tools for Unreal Engine and Unity. That means we could soon see a wave of games tapping into this new tech for better visuals without heavy performance costs.