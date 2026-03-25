Amidst LPG supply fear, which cooking method will save you more money — induction, air fryer or microwave ?

Cooking in Indian homes is going through a quiet but important shift.

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For decades, LPG cylinders have been the backbone of everyday cooking. From early morning tea to elaborate family dinners, gas stoves have handled it all without much thought. But that comfort is now being tested.

India is currently navigating a challenging phase in its LPG supply chain. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia, especially around key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, have disrupted global energy flows. While recent shipments have offered temporary relief, uncertainty still remains. There have even been discussions around reducing cylinder quantities to manage supply better.

For households, this is no longer just a headline, it’s a real, everyday concern. Rising refill costs, possible supply issues, and overall unpredictability are making people pause and rethink a simple habit: cooking entirely on gas.

That’s where the shift becomes visible. Induction cooktops are no longer just backups, air fryers are being used more often, and even microwaves are stepping beyond reheating duties.

Which brings us to the question most people are quietly asking now:

If gas is becoming expensive and uncertain, which of these options actually helps you save money?

The hidden cost of cooking on gas Gas still feels like the most natural way to cook. But when you start looking at it closely, it’s not as efficient as it seems. A lot of the heat from a gas flame never really makes it into the food. You can feel it when you stand near the stove, the kitchen heats up, the flame spreads around the vessel, and a significant portion of that energy is simply lost to the air.

On a normal day, this doesn’t feel like a problem. But when LPG prices go up, that inefficiency starts to matter. Think about how often gas is used for the smallest tasks, boiling water, reheating food, making tea. Each of these uses a small amount of fuel, but over time, it adds up. And that’s exactly where people are starting to rethink their habits.

Gas is still essential, no doubt. But using it for everything may not be the smartest choice anymore.

Why induction cooktop is quietly becoming the everyday hero Talk to anyone who has started using an induction cooktop regularly, and you’ll notice a pattern, they didn’t plan to depend on it, it just became part of their routine.

It usually begins with convenience. Maybe you use it to boil milk one day, then for making tea during a busy morning. Soon, it becomes the easier option for quick meals. Over time, induction stops being a backup and naturally fits into everyday cooking.

What makes this shift stick is efficiency. Unlike gas, where heat spreads around the vessel and escapes into the air, induction heats the utensil directly. This means faster cooking and less energy wasted. You’re not standing over a hot flame, and simple tasks get done quicker.

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Where the cost advantage comes in This efficiency starts showing up in your monthly expenses. When you use induction for daily tasks like tea, boiling water, or simple meals, your LPG consumption drops. A cylinder that earlier ran out quickly begins to last longer.

While your electricity bill may go up slightly, it often remains lower than the cost of frequent LPG refills. Plus, electricity feels more predictable, unlike fluctuating gas prices.

Induction does have limitations, it depends on power supply and may not suit heavy or traditional cooking.

Induction is not a complete replacement for gas.

You need flat, induction-compatible utensils

It depends entirely on electricity

Large-scale or traditional cooking may not feel as convenient So, while it is the most cost-effective option for daily use, it works best when paired with gas.

Air fryers: From luxury appliance to everyday convenience Air fryers didn’t start out as an everyday appliance. When they first became popular, most people saw them as a “health” gadget—something you’d use occasionally to cut down on oil, not something you’d rely on regularly.

But that perception is slowly changing.

In many homes today, air fryers are being used far more often, not just for healthier cooking, but for convenience. Anyone who has deep-fried food on a gas stove knows the effort it takes—heating oil, standing over a flame, dealing with splatters, and then cleaning up afterwards. It’s not just time-consuming, it also keeps the gas running longer than you realise.

Air fryers simplify this entire process. You need very little oil, cooking is faster, and you don’t have to monitor it constantly. Whether it’s fries, cutlets, paneer, or reheating leftover snacks, it just feels easier and cleaner.

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Where air fryers help reduce costs The savings here are not dramatic, but they are consistent. You use less oil, which reduces grocery expenses over time. More importantly, you avoid long cooking durations on gas, which helps cut down LPG usage.

Instead of keeping the flame on for frying, the air fryer handles the job more efficiently, especially for small batches.

That said, it’s not a replacement for your stove. You can’t cook full meals or gravies in it. But as a supporting appliance, it quietly helps reduce both effort and everyday cooking costs.

Air fryer limitations Air fryers are not designed for complete meals.

They have limited capacity

Not suitable for curries or gravies

Cannot handle large family portions easily This makes them a supporting appliance rather than a primary cooking method.

Microwaves: The most underrated cost-saver in your kitchen Most Indian kitchens already have a microwave, but it’s probably the most underused appliance in the house. For many, it’s just there for reheating leftovers. But if you look closely, that small function is exactly where it starts making a difference.

Think about how often you heat food in a day, last night’s sabzi, a cup of milk, or something straight from the fridge. These are simple tasks, but when done on a gas stove, they take more time and keep the flame running longer than necessary.

Microwaves handle these jobs much more efficiently. You press a button, wait a couple of minutes, and you’re done no constant monitoring, no extra heat in the kitchen.

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Where the cost advantage comes in The savings with a microwave don’t come from big changes, but from everyday habits. Each time you choose it over gas for reheating or quick heating, you’re cutting down a small amount of LPG usage.

Individually, it may not feel like much. But over weeks and months, these small uses add up and help your cylinder last longer.

Electricity consumption for such short tasks is also relatively low, making it a practical alternative for routine use.

Of course, microwaves can’t replace traditional cooking. But as a support system for small, frequent tasks, they quietly help reduce both effort and fuel costs in the background.

Which cooking method actually saves money: Gas, induction, air fryer or a microwave? By now, it’s clear that there isn’t a single winner.

Gas, induction, air fryer, and microwave, all of them have a role to play. The real difference comes from how you use them together.

If you rely only on gas, you’re likely spending more than necessary. If you shift everything to electricity, you might face other limitations.

The sweet spot lies somewhere in between.

Use induction for your daily cooking, the repetitive, everyday tasks that don’t need a flame. Keep gas for the meals that truly require it. Let the air fryer handle snacks and frying, and use the microwave for reheating and quick fixes.

This way, you’re not replacing one system with another. You’re simply distributing the load more intelligently.

What’s interesting is that this shift is not being driven by trends or lifestyle choices, it’s being driven by necessity.

The ongoing LPG situation has made people more aware of their consumption. When something becomes expensive or uncertain, you automatically start looking for alternatives.

And that’s exactly what’s happening across Indian homes today.

Induction cooktops are no longer backups. Air fryers are not occasional-use gadgets. Microwaves are not just reheating boxes. They are all becoming part of a more flexible, cost-conscious way of cooking.

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