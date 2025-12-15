Android 16 desktop mode on Pixel phones turns your device into a desktop PC

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

Android 16 is the first version which offers the first ever look at the desktop mode that Google’s been working on for so long. This mode expands your compatible Pixel smartphone into a powerful and versatile desktop with a taskbar, resizable app windows and mouse and keyboard support. To enable this feature, we have to take a quick trip to the Developer options. This step-by-step guide will help you enable it on your Pixel smartphone.

What is desktop mode? Android 16’s desktop mode is a special interface that appears on an external display when you connect a supported Pixel, such as Pixel 8 or newer, over USB‑C. Instead of just copying your phone screen, it renders a desktop-style workspace with a taskbar, system tray, and an app launcher similar to a PC. Apps open in freeform, resizable windows, so you can place Chrome, Docs, and chat apps side by side and work with a mouse and keyboard. Your Pixel’s own screen can stay active as a second control surface or be used for other tasks while the main work happens on the monitor.​