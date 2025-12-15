Android 16 desktop mode on Pixel phones turns your device into a desktop PC

Android 16 is the first version which offers the first ever look at the desktop mode that Google’s been working on for so long. This mode expands your compatible Pixel smartphone into a powerful and versatile desktop with a taskbar, resizable app windows and mouse and keyboard support. To enable this feature, we have to take a quick trip to the Developer options. This step-by-step guide will help you enable it on your Pixel smartphone.
Android 16’s desktop mode is a special interface that appears on an external display when you connect a supported Pixel, such as Pixel 8 or newer, over USB‑C. Instead of just copying your phone screen, it renders a desktop-style workspace with a taskbar, system tray, and an app launcher similar to a PC. Apps open in freeform, resizable windows, so you can place Chrome, Docs, and chat apps side by side and work with a mouse and keyboard. Your Pixel’s own screen can stay active as a second control surface or be used for other tasks while the main work happens on the monitor.
For a full PC-like setup, pair a Bluetooth or USB keyboard and mouse so you can navigate Windows comfortably. The best part is that you will still be able to use your phone normally, independent of the desktop mode.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.