Android 16 desktop mode on Pixel phones turns your device into a desktop PC

Android 16 is the first version which offers the first ever look at the desktop mode that Google’s been working on for so long. This mode expands your compatible Pixel smartphone into a powerful and versatile desktop with a taskbar, resizable app windows and mouse and keyboard support. To enable this feature, we have to take a quick trip to the Developer options. This step-by-step guide will help you enable it on your Pixel smartphone.

What is desktop mode? Android 16’s desktop mode is a special interface that appears on an external display when you connect a supported Pixel, such as Pixel 8 or newer, over USB‑C. Instead of just copying your phone screen, it renders a desktop-style workspace with a taskbar, system tray, and an app launcher similar to a PC. Apps open in freeform, resizable windows, so you can place Chrome, Docs, and chat apps side by side and work with a mouse and keyboard. Your Pixel’s own screen can stay active as a second control surface or be used for other tasks while the main work happens on the monitor.​

Steps to enable desktop mode Check that you have a Pixel 8 or newer running Android 16 QPR1 beta or later.​ Connect the phone to an external monitor using a USB‑C hub or USB‑C to HDMI adapter that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode.​ On your Pixel, go to Settings > About phone and tap Build number seven times to unlock Developer Options.​ Go back to Settings > System > Developer options and enable “Enable desktop experience features” or similar wording.​ Reboot your phone, reconnect to the display, and choose Desktop mode when prompted.​​ Tips for using desktop mode For a full PC-like setup, pair a Bluetooth or USB keyboard and mouse so you can navigate Windows comfortably. The best part is that you will still be able to use your phone normally, independent of the desktop mode.