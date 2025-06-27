Android 16’s update makes notifications harder to manage, with no way to go back

Android 16 has arrived with a host of new features and visual tweaks, but not every change is being welcomed with open arms. One particular update to the notification system has become a daily annoyance for many users. What was once a quick, reliable way to manage app alerts has now been replaced with a process that feels unnecessarily complicated and, for some, downright frustrating.

Previously, managing notifications was a breeze. A long press on any alert would instantly offer the option to silence or turn off notifications for that app. This simple gesture became second nature for Android users, allowing them to quickly regain control over their notification shade, whether at work, in class, or just winding down at home. With Android 16, however, Google has changed this familiar behaviour. Now, a long press brings up two options: Dismiss and Turn off. While this might seem like a small tweak, it has introduced a layer of confusion and hesitation into what used to be a seamless process.

To dismiss or turn off? The new system splits the action into two distinct choices. Dismiss simply removes the current notification from view, acting as a manual version of swiping it away. It does not affect future notifications from that app. Turn off, on the other hand, opens up the app’s notification channels, allowing users to block future alerts from that specific app or category. The intention might have been to give users more control, but in practice, it often leads to second-guessing and wasted time.

For example, when a non-urgent group chat or a persistent game app starts sending frequent notifications, the instinct is to quickly silence it. With the new setup, users must now pause and decide which option to select. Dismiss only clears the current message, while Turn off requires navigating additional menus to fully block future notifications. The extra cognitive load disrupts the flow, especially in situations where a fast response is needed.

Adding to the frustration, there is currently no way to revert to the previous, more streamlined notification management system. Android 16 does not offer a setting to customise or disable this new behaviour. Users are forced to adapt, even if the change slows them down or leads to mistakes.