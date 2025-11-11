Android tablets are underrated: 5 reasons to choose an Android tablet over iPad

Android tablets are making a strong case for themselves in 2025. The latest devices include the OnePlus Pad 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 7, now compete directly with Apple’s iPad lineup in price, features, and overall flexibility. For many buyers, choosing Android means getting more of what matters.

1. Options for every user Apple hasn’t strayed far from its core iPad range, with just a few models that get most of the attention. Android offers much more variety. For instance, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a great choice for gamers and streamers with its sharp and high-refresh screen. There’s also the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 which pairs vivid AMOLED visuals with S Pen support that will appeal to digital artists, students, and note-takers. Lenovo’s Tab P12 Pro is also set up for productivity with a strong keyboard and multitasking tools. Xiaomi Pad 7 is another option that delivers solid everyday performance without pushing your budget. This wide range means that students, professionals, and creators can find an ideal match for their needs.

2. Freedom to customise One of Android’s greatest strengths is personalisation. Users can set up widgets for weather or notes, choose launchers to change how apps look, and install software beyond the official Play Store. In addition, users can shape tablets to suit their routines, interests, and style, from quick shortcuts to deep custom tweaks.

3. Ports and storage without limits While Apple’s tablets mostly stick with built-in storage, Android gives real flexibility. Many tabs from Lenovo and Xiaomi are equipped with microSD card slots to quickly boost capacity. USB-C ports now come standard and support fast charging, making it simple to connect accessories. Several models also include a headphone jack, something you won’t be seeing on an Apple handheld ever again.

4. Seamless Google integration Android tablets connect instantly to Gmail, Drive, Docs, Photos, and YouTube. One login lets apps sync across devices and between phones, saving time and cutting out awkward file transfers. The experience feels natural for anyone already using Google services in daily life. To be fair, this is all possible on iPads as well, but it’s a more native experience with Google on Android.

5. Practical, modern features Key features like split-screen multitasking, stylus compatibility, and multi-window management are built into most modern Android models. The OnePlus Pad 3 runs several apps smoothly at once. Samsung and Xiaomi also push updates that keep tablets secure and ready for new productivity needs, making them a worthy choice for your next purchase.

