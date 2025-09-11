Android’s Bluetooth gets a boost: Stream audio to friends, join public events, and share music with a simple update

Bluetooth may be one of the oldest wireless standards on your phone but that hasn’t stopped it from getting smarter. Google confirmed in September 2025 that owners of Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Sony headphones, and select Xiaomi devices can expect a major Bluetooth update at no cost. This update delivers LE Audio, a technology first built to improve connectivity for hearing aids but now reaching the mainstream.

LE Audio brings two big benefits. First, it runs on the Bluetooth Low Energy channel instead of Bluetooth Classic. This makes it more efficient, helping extend battery life on both phones and headphones. Second, it uses a new codec that maintains audio clarity even at lower data rates. In short, you get better battery performance and reliable sound, even when streaming in crowded spaces.

Auracast opens the door to shared listening Auracast, the headline feature in this Bluetooth update, lets users broadcast audio to more than one device at a time. Normally, Bluetooth connections link just two gadgets, but with Auracast, a single phone or TV can send music or announcements to multiple headphones or earbuds at once. Public venues can use it to let people tune into TVs in gyms, bars, or airport information desks straight from their own headset.

The innovation isn’t just for public spaces either. Google highlighted that two people can now connect Bluetooth headphones to one Android phone at the same time, which means shared listening on the move. Want to watch a movie at the airport or listen to a playlist with a friend? Just pair your headphones and go. Some setups will use QR codes to make connecting even faster, turning group listening into a quick tap-and-join experience.

Auracast will support both intimate sharing and large groups, making it a flexible tool for commuters, travellers, and anyone in noisy areas who prefers their own headphones. The accessibility boost for hearing aid users continues, since LE Audio was designed with them in mind from the start. According to Google, there’s no subscription or extra fee. The rollout begins with newer Android phones and updated headphones as part of an over-the-air software upgrade. Device makers will reveal more detailed compatibility lists as the update lands.