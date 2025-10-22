Android’s new flashlight slider looks and feels like the real thing - here’s when it’s coming

Who knew adjusting your flashlight could feel like using an actual one? Google’s next major Android update is quietly making that happen, giving a small but surprisingly human touch to one of the most-used phone features.

According to Android Authority, a new flashlight brightness slider design is now live in the latest Android Canary build, and it looks more like a real torch control than ever before. The feature is still in testing and lets Pixel phone users fine-tune brightness right from the Quick Settings menu instead of settling for an on/off toggle.

A long-awaited brightness fix Until now, adjusting flashlight brightness required third-party apps on Pixel devices, something most users never knew existed. Google’s built-in flashlight toggle has been simple but limited, leaving millions without native control over how much light they emit, which, as mundane as it sounds, can be frustrating when you’re half-asleep trying not to blind yourself while finding your charger. With this update, however, the Flashlight tile becomes expandable. Tapping it reveals a vertical slider that controls brightness, designed to look like an actual flashlight beam. As you drag the slider upwards, the glowing arc expands, visually representing light intensity, a small but clever design trick that turns basic utility into something tactile and satisfying.

A visual refresh, not a functional leap While the new design adds polish, Android Authority clarifies that this remains a user interface change. The flashlight still operates as before, the slider simply replaces the older flat layout. Google’s engineers seem focused on giving feedback that feels natural, pairing a minimalist aesthetic with a visual cue that mimics how light behaves, especially useful for quick glances in the dark. Users in the Android Canary channel can already see the refined version in build 2510, while those on standard Android 16 builds might not get it until QPR3, expected around March 2026. Since it’s absent from Android 16 QPR2, there’s still some waiting time before it hits stable versions.