Apple AirTag 2 likely to launch later this year with major upgrades

Apple is preparing to launch the second-generation AirTag tracker later this year, and while it may seem like a modest update on the surface, AirTag 2 is expected to deliver meaningful upgrades in both tracking performance and user safety. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce AirTag 2 at its annual September event, alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. Originally rumoured for a spring 2025 release, the AirTag 2’s debut is now slated for the second half of the year.

Key Features Expected in AirTag 2 The new AirTag will reportedly come equipped with a next-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, the same one that was introduced with the iPhone 15 series. This upgraded chip is expected to significantly improve Precision Finding, extending the range from the current 30 metres to as far as 90 metres. This threefold increase in range could make locating misplaced items quicker and easier, even over longer distances.

The enhanced UWB chip will also bring better accuracy and more stable connectivity when using Apple’s Find My network.

Privacy and Safety Focus Apple is also expected to implement stronger safeguards against misuse. Since its launch in 2021, the original AirTag has drawn criticism over reports of it being used for stalking. In several cases, individuals modified the AirTag’s internal speaker to silence alerts, making it harder for others to detect unauthorised tracking.

With AirTag 2, Apple is likely to introduce new privacy-focused features to reduce the risk of such misuse. While specific changes haven’t been confirmed, they may include better anti-tampering mechanisms and enhanced alerts for both iOS and Android users if an unknown tracker is detected nearby.

Subtle But Important Upgrade Despite being a relatively small hardware product, the AirTag 2 will bring welcome improvements for both new users and those seeking better peace of mind when tracking items. While current AirTag owners may not see a pressing need to upgrade, first-time buyers and those concerned with privacy will find AirTag 2 a more capable and secure option.