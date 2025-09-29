Apple built a secret internal chatbot to test the New Siri AI- All details

After the Siri delay, Apple is fast-tracking its operations to roll out the new AI-powered Siri to its products. While we still do not have a tentative timeline, Apple is rumoured to have built a ChatGPT-like app, which is being used to test the revamped Siri. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has created a chatbot app, which is internally being called “Veritas”, that helps employees develop and test new Siri AI features. However, it is unclear if the Veritas app will make a public release or if it will remain exclusive to Apple employees. Here’s what we know app Apple’s ChatGPT-like app and Siri AI upgrades.

What is Apple’s Veritas app? As per the latest Bloomberg report, Apple has developed its own ChatGPT-like app or chatbot, which is being called Veritas. This app is being used to test revamped Siri AI features such as search through personal data, perform in-app actions, and others. However, Apple’s Veritas app is only accessible to a few Apple employees. Reportedly, it works similarly to ChatGPT and the Gemini app, but only Apple employees can prompt the chatbot, type requests, and have conversations.

The app is said to use several large language models, including Apple’s own AI models and third-party models as well. Gurman also highlighted that the Veritas may not be released to released, but will remain exclusive to Apple employees, for testing its AI innovations or future Siri upgrades.