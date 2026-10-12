Apple devices get price cuts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: MacBook, iPads and more

Buying an Apple device can be an expensive affair, especially if you are planning to get a MacBook or an iPad with enough storage for everyday use. This is why I usually recommend keeping an eye on sale prices rather than paying the full retail price, particularly when you can also save through eligible bank offers and cashbacks.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Indigo View Details ₹68,390 Check Offers Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight View Details ₹74,999 Check Offers Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M View Details ₹34,499 Check Offers Apple Mac mini with Apple M6 Chip - Silver View Details ₹93,990 Check Offers Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details ₹58,990 Check Offers

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For this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival, I have picked five Apple devices that are worth checking out at their current prices. The list includes options for different needs, from the MacBook Neo for everyday computing and the iPad Air for those who want more performance from a tablet to the standard iPad for everyday use.

If you have been waiting to buy a MacBook without spending as much as you would on the MacBook Air, the MacBook Neo is worth considering during the sale. It comes with Apple's A18 Pro chip, 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage, making it an option for everyday work, studying and casual use. You also get a Liquid Retina display and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for video calls.

The 8GB memory is something to keep in mind if you regularly work with heavy applications or multiple demanding tasks. However, if your work mainly involves browsing, writing, online meetings and everyday productivity, this is a MacBook worth checking out at the current price.

Specifications Display 13 inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple A18 Pro chip Memory 8GB unified memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD Features Apple Intelligence support

2. Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The iPad Air is the one I would consider if I wanted a tablet that could handle work, entertainment and creative tasks without going for the more expensive iPad Pro. The M4 chip gives it plenty of performance headroom, while the 11 inch Liquid Retina display makes it convenient to carry around and use on the go. You also get 128GB storage, Wi Fi 7 connectivity and Touch ID.

For students, working professionals and anyone who wants to use an iPad for more than watching videos, this is a good option to consider during the sale. If you plan to use it for note taking, drawing or productivity, remember to factor in the cost of compatible accessories as well.

Specifications Display 11 inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M4 chip Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi Fi 7 with Apple N1 wireless chip Cameras 12MP front and rear cameras Security Touch ID

If you are already using an iPhone and have been planning to get an Apple Watch, this is a deal worth checking out. The Apple Watch Series 11 offers a premium everyday smartwatch experience, with health tracking, workout monitoring and tight integration with Apple's ecosystem. The 42mm version is also worth considering if you prefer a more compact watch for everyday wear.

You get a Jet Black aluminium case paired with a Black Sport Band, which gives it a clean look that works with most outfits. If the current sale price is lower than what you would normally pay, eligible bank discounts and cashbacks could make it an even more attractive purchase.

Specifications Case size 42mm Case material Jet Black aluminium Display Always On Retina display Connectivity GPS Health features Heart rate monitoring, ECG and sleep tracking Compatibility iPhone

If you already have a good monitor, keyboard and mouse, the Mac mini is worth considering instead of spending more on a laptop. It gives you a compact desktop setup powered by Apple's silicon, making it suitable for everyday productivity, multitasking and creative work, depending on the configuration. The listed version comes with a 12 core CPU, a 12 core GPU, 16GB unified memory and 256GB storage.

That said, check the exact model and chip generation before buying, as the processor configuration listed here should be verified against Apple's official specifications. If the price is right, a Mac mini can be a practical way to enter Apple's desktop ecosystem without paying for a built in display.

Specifications Processor Apple M6 chip, as listed CPU 12 core GPU 12 core Memory 16GB unified memory Storage 256GB Design Compact desktop in Silver

If you want an iPad mainly for watching videos, reading, browsing, attending online classes and everyday tasks, the standard iPad is the one I would look at before spending more on the Air. It comes with the A16 chip, 128GB storage and an 11 inch Liquid Retina display, which should be sufficient for most everyday tablet needs.

This version also supports Wi Fi 6 and 5G cellular connectivity, so you can stay connected even when you are away from a Wi Fi network. Touch ID is included for convenient authentication. If you want to get an iPad without stretching your budget, the sale is a good time to compare its price with the iPad Air before deciding which one makes more sense for you.

Specifications Display 11 inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple A16 chip Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi Fi 6 and 5G cellular Cameras 12MP front and rear cameras Security Touch ID

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