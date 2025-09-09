Apple event tonight! Last-minute rumours about iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3 and more

Apple’s annual September showcase will take place tonight at 10:30 PM IST, with the spotlight firmly on the launch of the iPhone 17 range. The event, titled “Awe Dropping”, is expected to introduce not just new iPhones but also updates to accessories, wearables, and possibly even iPads. And as the event is getting closer, the excitement and rumours are at an all-time high.

iPhone 17: Colours, cooling, and accessories

The iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to come in new colour options, including orange and blue, adding to Apple’s signature palette. A significant hardware update may arrive in the form of a vapour chamber cooling system, designed to improve performance under heavy workloads.

Accessories are also set to see changes. Reports suggest Apple is preparing a Crossbody Strap, which could attach to redesigned cases featuring lanyard connectors. Other accessories in the pipeline include new silicone cases, TechWoven options, and a bumper-style case for the iPhone 17 Air.

Battery improvements expected

Documents from regulatory filings point to a 19% larger battery in the iPhone 17 Pro compared to its predecessor. While this promises longer endurance, part of the expanded capacity may be allocated to power new features, meaning real-world performance gains will only be clear after launch.

AirPods Pro 3 likely to debut

Apple is widely expected to unveil the third generation of AirPods Pro. Analysts suggest the earbuds will include an H3 chip and heart rate monitoring, while maintaining an updated design for better comfort. A more advanced version with infrared cameras is reportedly planned for 2026, indicating Apple’s continued investment in health-focused wearables.

New Apple Watch models

The event is also anticipated to bring the Apple Watch Series 11 along with a refreshed Apple Watch SE 3. The latter is expected to deliver faster performance and larger display sizes, making it a competitive option in the mid-range smartwatch category.

Possible iPad announcement

Speculation remains around the debut of an M5-powered iPad Pro. While originally thought to be scheduled for later this year, recent reports hint at a possible early unveiling. However, many industry watchers believe Apple may reserve the iPad reveal for a separate event.

