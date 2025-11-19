Apple expands AppleCare+ in India, offering theft and loss coverage for iPhones

Apple has finally upgraded its AppleCare+ plan with theft and loss protection for iPhones. Starting from just ₹799 per month, the company has expanded the AppleCare+ plans with a new tier, which covers stolen or lost iPhones, offering peace of mind for users. This new plan is a big relief for Indian customers who have long relied on third-party insurance for these protections.

The AppleCare+ plan includes all the trusted features that Apple users expect: 24/7 priority support, battery replacement with battery capacity below 80%, unlimited repairs for accidental damage and genuine Apple parts used during repairs at Apple Stores or authorised centres. Theft and loss coverage requires having Find My enabled on your device during the incident and claims process. Each claim comes with a deductible.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss starts at just ₹799 per month for iPhones, with annual and flexible monthly subscriptions available. Prices vary depending on the iPhone model—for instance, a two-year plan for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 costs ₹14,900, while iPhone Air and Pro models are priced higher. The plans cover up to two theft or loss incidents per year, and users can continue getting all standard AppleCare+ benefits like unlimited accidental damage repairs and battery replacements.

Advertisement

Customers can buy coverage directly through the Settings app on their iPhones, iPads, or Macs, either at the time of buying a new device or within 60 days afterwards. Coverage begins immediately after subscribing, whether on a monthly or annual plan, offering flexible protection options for every kind of user.