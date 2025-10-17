Apple expands smart home production in Vietnam, plans tabletop robot and more

Apple Inc. is ramping up its manufacturing operations in Vietnam as part of a broader strategy to enter the smart home market and reduce reliance on China. The company is working on several new devices, including indoor security cameras, a smart display for controlling household appliances, and a tabletop robot featuring a motorised arm. These products are expected to be built in Vietnam with assembly support from Chinese firm BYD Co.

The smart display, often referred to as the home hub, will act as a central command unit for home appliances and services. Two versions are planned: a tabletop model mounted on a speaker base and a wall-mounted variant. Both models will feature a FaceTime camera and a dynamic software interface that recognises users and adjusts the display accordingly, similar to Amazon’s Echo Show devices. The home hub is currently targeted for a spring 2026 release.

Apple’s tabletop robot, set for release in 2027, will have a 9-inch display on a motorised arm, capable of moving across a workspace or kitchen. Development has faced engineering challenges, particularly in integrating robotics with AI functionality, which has delayed its launch. Pricing for the device is expected to be in the several-hundred-dollar range due to the complex technology involved.

In addition to these new smart home devices, Apple plans to increase iPad production in Vietnam alongside BYD. The company already produces AirPods, Apple Watches, Macs, older HomePods, and some iPads in the country. Expanding manufacturing in Vietnam is part of Apple’s effort to diversify its supply chain amid geopolitical tensions, tariff risks, and potential supply disruptions in China.