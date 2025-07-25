Apple introduces AppleCare One for affordable and flexible coverage plans for up to three apple devices

Apple has just made it easier for people to protect multiple devices with one simple plan. Called AppleCare One, this new monthly subscription offers a single cover for up to three Apple products. For many Apple fans who own an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, this could mean less hassle and better savings.

What does this plan include? The plan costs $19.99 a month and covers up to three devices, no matter which type. It includes accidental damage protection, such as cracked screens or liquid spills, along with battery service and 24 by 7 expert support. If you want to add more devices, you can do that too. Each extra device costs $5.99 a month.

This is more than just a repackaged AppleCare Plus. AppleCare One brings something new. For the first time, theft and loss coverage now applies not only to iPhones but also to iPads and Apple Watches. This added protection will give users more peace of mind, especially for devices they carry around every day.

Another welcome change is flexibility. Users can now add devices that are up to four years old, as long as they are in good working condition. Earlier, Apple limited AppleCare Plus to just 60 days after purchase. This update means you do not need to rush to protect your devices.

You can sign up for AppleCare One while buying a new Apple product, or you can add existing ones by going through a quick check. Apple may ask for basic diagnostics or photos to confirm the condition of the device.

AppleCare One fits into Apple’s larger plan to boost its services business. This stream, which includes platforms like Apple Music and iCloud, is becoming a major source of revenue.