Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad deals live: Which model fits your workload (and budget) this sale?

If you have been meaning to upgrade your table or buying a new one, festive sale is the right time to do so as companies usually offer the best deals in the country making a lot of the more expensive models more accessible for the potential buyers. This is also true for Apple's iPads that are available discounted prices at Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale in India right now.

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The models that are available at lucrative prices on Amazon include the iPad, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. What makes these deals truly worthwhile for the buyers is not just the discounts but also other offers including banking discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses up to ₹38,000. Coupled together, these offers bring down the prices of the mentioned iPad models significantly.

So, if you primarily need a tablet for watching videos, attending online classes, reading and everyday browsing, the standard iPad may be sufficient. Similarly, the iPad Air is worth considering if your workload includes multitasking, note-taking, creative applications and productivity tasks. On the other hand, the iPad Pro is aimed at users who need premium display quality and powerful performance for demanding creative or professional workflows.

So, here's an easy guide, we will take you through the top iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro deals available during the sale, what each model offers, and which one makes the most sense for your workload and budget.

iPad prices compared MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE MAX DISCOUNTED PRICE Apple iPad Air (11″) (M4) Starlight ₹ 88,900 ₹ 77,999 ₹ 38,649 Apple iPad 11″ A16 chip White ₹ 67,900 ₹ 59,990 ₹ 20,640 Apple iPad 11″A16 chip Blue ₹ 67,900 ₹ 59,990 ₹ 20,591 Apple iPad Pro [11″] (M5) Space Black ₹ 1,63,900 NA ₹ 1,21,383 Apple iPad Air (11″) (M4) Space Grey ₹ 89,900 ₹ 77,999 ₹ 38,649 Best iPad deals on Amazon right now

The Apple iPad Air features a slim, lightweight design and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that is designed for work, entertainment and creative tasks. It is powered by Apple’s M4 chip, which supports demanding apps, multitasking, graphics-intensive gaming and Apple Intelligence features. It supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) for drawing and note-taking, while the USB-C port enables charging and external display connectivity. Its landscape 12MP front camera supports Center Stage for video calls, and the battery offers up to 10 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing or video playback. This model comes in Starlight colour variant and it is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹37,600 and a banking discount of up to ₹1,750.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple M4 chip OS iPadOS Storage space 128GB Battery 28.93 Watt Hours Reasons to buy Great display Apple Pencil support Powerful performance Reason to avoid 60Hz display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the tablet's quality to be genuine and appreciate its value for money. They also appreciate its Apple Pencil support.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

2. Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple iPad 11-inch combines a slim, lightweight design with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display for streaming, reading, browsing and everyday productivity. It is powered by Apple's A16 chip that handles everyday apps, multitasking and gaming, while iPadOS provides access to a wide range of apps. The 12MP front and rear cameras support video calls and photography, and USB-C simplifies charging and connectivity. This cellular variant supports 5G and eSIM, letting you access mobile data away from Wi-Fi networks. This tablet is getting an exchange bonus of up to ₹37,600 and a banking discount of up to ₹1,750. This model comes in White colour variant.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple A16 chip OS iPadOS Storage space 128GB Battery 28.93 Watt Hours Reasons to buy Good connectivity Excellent display Good performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find iPad's everyday usability and performance excellent. They like its connectivity and performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

The Apple iPad 11-inch features a slim design in Blue, paired with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by the A16 chip that is coupled with 128GB of storage space. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 and 5G cellular connectivity. It also comes with a 12MP front and rear cameras support for video calls and photography, with Touch ID for secure authentication. It comes in Blue colour and it comes with an exchange bonus of ₹37,600 and a banking offer of ₹1,799.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple A16 chip OS iPadOS Storage space 128GB Battery 28.93 Watt Hours Reasons to buy Good connectivity Excellent display Good performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find iPad's everyday usability and performance excellent. They also like its connectivity and performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch combines an ultra-thin design with an Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, which delivers vivid colours, deep blacks and smooth scrolling with ProMotion up to 120Hz. It is powered by Apple's M5 chip, which makes it ideal for creative apps, multitasking and professional workflows. This tablet also supports Apple Pencil Pro, Face ID and Thunderbolt/USB 4 connectivity. Its comes with a 12MP front and rear cameras support video calls and photography, while Wi-Fi 7 and 5G cellular connectivity offer fast access to the internet on the go. It comes in Space Black colour variant and it gets an exchange bonus of ₹37,600 and a ₹4,917 cashback offer.

Specifications Display 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED Processor Apple M5 chip OS iPadOS Storage space 256GB Battery 31.29 Watt Hours Reasons to buy Grea connectivity Excellent display Powerful performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like this iPad for its performance, especially when it comes to handling animations. They also like its connectivity and OLED display.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a slim, lightweight design with powerful hardware for work, creativity and entertainment. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers a 2360 × 1640 resolution, P3 wide colour and True Tone technology for detailed visuals. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip with a 12GB storage space, which makes it ideal for multitasking, gaming and creative applications. This iPad also supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), Touch ID and USB-C connectivity. This tablet comes in Space Gray colour variant and it is available at an exchange bonus of ₹37,600 and a banking offer of ₹1,750.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS display Processor Apple M4 chip OS iPadOS Storage space 128GB Battery 28.93 Watt Hours Reasons to buy Premium design Great performance Excellent display Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers Customers find the iPad's quality to be genuine and appreciate its value for money. They also like its design and performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

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