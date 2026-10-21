Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad deals live: Which model fits your workload (and budget) this sale?

If you have been meaning to upgrade your table or buying a new one, festive sale is the right time to do so as companies usually offer the best deals in the country making a lot of the more expensive models more accessible for the potential buyers. This is also true for Apple's iPads that are available discounted prices at Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale in India right now.
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The models that are available at lucrative prices on Amazon include the iPad, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. What makes these deals truly worthwhile for the buyers is not just the discounts but also other offers including banking discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses up to ₹38,000. Coupled together, these offers bring down the prices of the mentioned iPad models significantly.
So, if you primarily need a tablet for watching videos, attending online classes, reading and everyday browsing, the standard iPad may be sufficient. Similarly, the iPad Air is worth considering if your workload includes multitasking, note-taking, creative applications and productivity tasks. On the other hand, the iPad Pro is aimed at users who need premium display quality and powerful performance for demanding creative or professional workflows.
So, here's an easy guide, we will take you through the top iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro deals available during the sale, what each model offers, and which one makes the most sense for your workload and budget.
|
MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|MAX DISCOUNTED PRICE
|Apple iPad Air (11″) (M4) Starlight
|₹88,900
|₹77,999
|₹38,649
|Apple iPad 11″ A16 chip White
|₹67,900
|₹59,990
|₹20,640
|Apple iPad 11″A16 chip Blue
|₹67,900
|₹59,990
|₹20,591
|Apple iPad Pro [11″] (M5) Space Black
|₹1,63,900
|NA
|₹1,21,383
|Apple iPad Air (11″) (M4) Space Grey
|₹89,900
|₹77,999
|₹38,649
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The Apple iPad Air features a slim, lightweight design and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that is designed for work, entertainment and creative tasks. It is powered by Apple’s M4 chip, which supports demanding apps, multitasking, graphics-intensive gaming and Apple Intelligence features. It supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) for drawing and note-taking, while the USB-C port enables charging and external display connectivity. Its landscape 12MP front camera supports Center Stage for video calls, and the battery offers up to 10 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing or video playback. This model comes in Starlight colour variant and it is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹37,600 and a banking discount of up to ₹1,750.
Great display
Apple Pencil support
Powerful performance
60Hz display
Buyers find the tablet's quality to be genuine and appreciate its value for money. They also appreciate its Apple Pencil support.
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
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The Apple iPad 11-inch combines a slim, lightweight design with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display for streaming, reading, browsing and everyday productivity. It is powered by Apple's A16 chip that handles everyday apps, multitasking and gaming, while iPadOS provides access to a wide range of apps. The 12MP front and rear cameras support video calls and photography, and USB-C simplifies charging and connectivity. This cellular variant supports 5G and eSIM, letting you access mobile data away from Wi-Fi networks. This tablet is getting an exchange bonus of up to ₹37,600 and a banking discount of up to ₹1,750. This model comes in White colour variant.
Good connectivity
Excellent display
Good performance
Premium pricing
Buyers find iPad's everyday usability and performance excellent. They like its connectivity and performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
The Apple iPad 11-inch features a slim design in Blue, paired with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by the A16 chip that is coupled with 128GB of storage space. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 and 5G cellular connectivity. It also comes with a 12MP front and rear cameras support for video calls and photography, with Touch ID for secure authentication. It comes in Blue colour and it comes with an exchange bonus of ₹37,600 and a banking offer of ₹1,799.
Good connectivity
Excellent display
Good performance
Premium pricing
Buyers find iPad's everyday usability and performance excellent. They also like its connectivity and performance.
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch combines an ultra-thin design with an Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, which delivers vivid colours, deep blacks and smooth scrolling with ProMotion up to 120Hz. It is powered by Apple's M5 chip, which makes it ideal for creative apps, multitasking and professional workflows. This tablet also supports Apple Pencil Pro, Face ID and Thunderbolt/USB 4 connectivity. Its comes with a 12MP front and rear cameras support video calls and photography, while Wi-Fi 7 and 5G cellular connectivity offer fast access to the internet on the go. It comes in Space Black colour variant and it gets an exchange bonus of ₹37,600 and a ₹4,917 cashback offer.
Grea connectivity
Excellent display
Powerful performance
Premium pricing
Buyers like this iPad for its performance, especially when it comes to handling animations. They also like its connectivity and OLED display.
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a slim, lightweight design with powerful hardware for work, creativity and entertainment. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers a 2360 × 1640 resolution, P3 wide colour and True Tone technology for detailed visuals. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip with a 12GB storage space, which makes it ideal for multitasking, gaming and creative applications. This iPad also supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), Touch ID and USB-C connectivity. This tablet comes in Space Gray colour variant and it is available at an exchange bonus of ₹37,600 and a banking offer of ₹1,750.
Premium design
Great performance
Excellent display
Premium pricing
Buyers Customers find the iPad's quality to be genuine and appreciate its value for money. They also like its design and performance.
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
I used a Windows ultrabook for six months, and the MacBook Air no longer has an easy win on battery life
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FAQs
Which iPad is best for students in India?
The standard iPad is a practical choice for students who need a device for online classes, digital textbooks, research and note-taking.
What is the difference between the iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro?
The standard iPad is designed for everyday tasks and offers the most accessible entry point into Apple's tablet range. The iPad Air delivers more powerful hardware for demanding apps and creative work. The iPad Pro adds premium features, including an advanced display and ProMotion technology on supported models.
Which iPad is best for gaming?
The iPad Air and iPad Pro are worth considering for demanding games because of their more powerful processors.
Should I buy a Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad?
A Wi-Fi iPad is usually sufficient if you mainly use it at home, college or the office, or connect through your phone's hotspot. A Wi-Fi + Cellular model is more convenient if you frequently travel and need mobile data without relying on a hotspot.
Can an iPad replace a laptop for work?
An iPad can handle email, video calls, presentations, web browsing, document editing and many productivity tasks.