Apple iPhone Passkeys explained: How to set up and use them

Passkeys on Apple iPhones are a modern way of replacing passwords with a technology that is more secure and convenient for signing in to apps and websites. Instead of remembering all the different passwords, you can use your iPhone’s Face ID or Touch ID to autofill and sign in quickly.

Passkeys are encrypted and synced across your Apple devices via iCloud, making them both safe and accessible whenever you need them. This system eliminates worries about password theft or reuse, giving you peace of mind while making sign-ins effortless. If you want to try this on your Apple device, then here is a quick step-by-step guide to enable it.