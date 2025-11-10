Apple iPhone Passkeys explained: How to set up and use them

Passkeys on Apple iPhones are a modern way of replacing passwords with a technology that is more secure and convenient for signing in to apps and websites. Instead of remembering all the different passwords, you can use your iPhone’s Face ID or Touch ID to autofill and sign in quickly.

Passkeys are encrypted and synced across your Apple devices via iCloud, making them both safe and accessible whenever you need them. This system eliminates worries about password theft or reuse, giving you peace of mind while making sign-ins effortless. If you want to try this on your Apple device, then here is a quick step-by-step guide to enable it.

Step-by-step guide to create and use Passkeys on iPhone Open the app or website where you want to create a passkey. Sign in to the website or sign up to create a new account if needed. Once logged in to the website, go to the account settings or security section. Find the option to create a passkey. This option will only appear if the website supports the passkey feature. Tap the option to create a passkey and then follow the prompts. Authenticate using your Face ID or Touch ID to confirm your identity. The passkey will be saved securely in iCloud Keychain on your iPhone. How to use the passkey feature on Apple devices Open the supported website for which you created the passkey. Tap the username input field, and the passkey suggestion will appear above the keyboard. Select the passkey and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. You will be logged in automatically without entering the password. If needed, you can manage or delete the passkeys anytime in the iPhone Settings under Passwords. This added control lets you keep your accounts secure and organised. Passkeys not only improve security by eliminating weak or reused passwords but also streamline your login process, so you spend less time typing and more time doing what you love. With passkeys, Apple offers a future-ready, passwordless experience that’s simple, fast, and highly secure.