Apple iPhone Passkeys explained: How to set up and use them

Passkeys on Apple iPhones are a modern way of replacing passwords with a technology that is more secure and convenient for signing in to apps and websites. Instead of remembering all the different passwords, you can use your iPhone’s Face ID or Touch ID to autofill and sign in quickly.
Passkeys are encrypted and synced across your Apple devices via iCloud, making them both safe and accessible whenever you need them. This system eliminates worries about password theft or reuse, giving you peace of mind while making sign-ins effortless. If you want to try this on your Apple device, then here is a quick step-by-step guide to enable it.
If needed, you can manage or delete the passkeys anytime in the iPhone Settings under Passwords. This added control lets you keep your accounts secure and organised. Passkeys not only improve security by eliminating weak or reused passwords but also streamline your login process, so you spend less time typing and more time doing what you love. With passkeys, Apple offers a future-ready, passwordless experience that’s simple, fast, and highly secure.