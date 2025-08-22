Apple just solved a longtime Bluetooth audio issue on iPhones: Your headphones now get top priority in iOS 26

Ever been halfway through your favourite playlist or a tense podcast moment when suddenly, your iPhone decides to blast the audio through your Bluetooth speaker or car speakers instead? If you use AirPods, or any wireless headphones, you probably know this exact frustration. With iOS 26, Apple is finally tackling this years-old annoyance, giving users a simple toggle “Keep Audio with Headphones” that puts you back in control of where your music (and private moments) should stay.

Small button, big difference This is not some flashy feature you’ll see front and centre at Apple’s WWDC. In true Apple fashion, it arrived quietly, buried within the iOS 26 Bluetooth settings. But for anyone who juggles devices between home, car, or office, it is the kind of improvement that makes daily listening much more reliable.

Here’s what happens: When the toggle is enabled and you are listening through your headphones, your tunes will not leap across the room the moment a TV, speaker, or car system gets powered up nearby. No more sudden speakerphone moments or panicked silences, your playlist, your podcast, your audiobook, all stay right where you want them.

How to set up Once you have updated to iOS 26, just go to Settings, select Bluetooth, and tap on your headphones. There you’ll spot the new “Keep Audio with Headphones” switch. Turn it on and you will not have to worry about audio jumping: your music and calls will remain with your headphones, and not unexpectedly shift to someone else’s speakers.

It might sound simple, but it truly solves a headache nearly all wireless headphone users have experienced. Whether you work from home, dash in and out of your car, or just want your podcast undisturbed on a stroll, your iPhone will finally act like it understands your routine. No more guessing games with your audio, no more awkward tech fails, just smooth, dependable listening.