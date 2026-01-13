Apple may bring Google Gemini to Siri in new AI deal, Report says

Reports suggest Apple is in talks to bring Google’s Gemini models into the next generation of Siri and Apple Intelligence, with a Gemini-powered Siri upgrade that would place two longtime rivals in a multi-year partnership and underline a simple reality that Apple wants Siri to catch up faster than its usual in-house pace.

That is a meaningful shift for a company built on full-stack control, because if this plan moves forward, Apple would still own the interface and the product choices, yet it would lean on outside model support to sharpen what Siri can do, while insisting that privacy rules and data handling remain on Apple’s terms.

What’s actually happening The reported plan is that Gemini would support parts of Siri’s next step forward, with Google providing capability and cloud support while Apple decides how Siri behaves across iOS, which makes this less like a bolt-on feature and more like a foundational change in how Siri understands intent, keeps context, and completes multi-step requests.

What changes for iPhone users If Gemini enters the Siri pipeline, the immediate change should be that Siri stops feeling brittle and starts behaving like an assistant people can actually use day to day, which means fewer dead ends, better follow-ups, and less need to repeat yourself when a request turns into a short conversation.

That matters in small, real moments, such as when you ask Siri to set a reminder and then follow it with “do the same tomorrow,” or when you want a quick summary saved to Notes, because these are the everyday sequences where Siri has often dropped the thread.

Apple will also need a privacy story that holds up, so the expectation is a mix of on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute, so requests are not simply routed to Google by default, since Apple cannot afford for this to feel like Siri has become a Google service wearing an Apple badge.

When it could arrive The reporting points to a rollout later in 2026 through iOS updates, and Apple has not laid out a precise public schedule beyond that, so anything more specific should be treated as an estimate rather than a promise.

The upside for Siri Siri has lagged for years in language understanding, context, and multi step tasks, so leaning on Gemini could raise Siri’s baseline quickly instead of waiting for an all Apple approach to catch up, which is important because assistants are no longer optional and people now expect their phone to handle messy phrasing, follow up questions, and tasks that involve more than one step without falling apart.

For users, the best case outcome is simple in the best way possible, because Siri becomes something you rely on for daily actions rather than something you avoid. After all, it fails the moment a request gets slightly complicated.

Apple’s biggest trade-off is control, because if Gemini becomes a foundational dependency, then Apple’s Siri roadmap is partly tied to Google’s pace and priorities, which is uncomfortable when your partner is also a direct competitor with its own phones and its own assistant ambitions.

Differentiation is the second risk, because Android phones already ship Gemini features, so Apple cannot win on raw capability alone and will have to differentiate through system integration and the way Siri works across the ecosystem, which is harder but also where Apple has traditionally made its strongest case.

There is also a longer term strategic question, because if Gemini becomes a common layer across both major platforms, then Google gains distribution and influence over how people experience assistants on smartphones, and Apple has to make sure it is not training users to expect the same behaviour everywhere.

Why it may still be the right call A useful way to read this is as focus rather than surrender, because Apple does not need to build every layer from scratch to deliver a distinct experience, and even if Gemini supports part of the foundation, Apple can still make Siri feel different through system-level integration, first-party apps, and privacy guardrails that match its brand promise.