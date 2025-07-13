Apple may launch new Studio Display with mini-LED in early 2026, says report

Apple may be gearing up to introduce its next-generation external monitor early next year, marking its first major update to the Studio Display lineup since 2022. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is planning to release a new monitor, internally code-named J427, sometime in early 2026, likely alongside Macs powered by the upcoming M5 chip.

Gurman had previously noted that Apple was “ramping up” development on a successor to the Studio Display, and his latest comments now suggest a more specific launch window. However, it’s still unclear if the new monitor will retain the “Studio Display” branding or if Apple is planning a completely rebranded product.

Apple's current Studio Display debuted in March 2022 alongside the Mac Studio and features a 27-inch 5K Retina panel with LED backlighting, a 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, built-in webcam, speakers, and a Thunderbolt 3 port alongside three USB-C ports. It currently retails in the U.S. starting at $1,599.

A significant upgrade could be in store. Earlier this year, display analyst Ross Young suggested that Apple is working on a 27-inch external display with mini-LED technology, with a possible launch timeframe of late 2025 or early 2026. If accurate, the new monitor would benefit from higher brightness levels, deeper blacks, and improved contrast ratios compared to traditional LED panels, bringing the visual experience closer to that of the more expensive Pro Display XDR.

Adding to the speculation is another internal Apple project, code-named J527, which Gurman reported on earlier this year. It remains unclear whether this is a second version of the upcoming monitor with different specifications or a completely separate product, potentially an updated Pro Display XDR. The original Pro Display XDR, Apple’s premium 6K monitor, hasn’t seen a refresh since its launch in 2019.

With multiple monitors reportedly in development, Apple may be preparing to expand its desktop display portfolio, catering to both professional creators and general Mac users looking for a high-quality external screen.