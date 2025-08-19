Apple may skip iPhone 18 for a foldable iPhone in 2026

Apple is reportedly reshuffling its playbook. Instead of launching the iPhone 18 line-up in 2026, the company may push base models like the iPhone 18 and 18e to spring 2027. In their place, Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in fall 2026. If true, it marks a rare moment, Apple skipping a flagship generation to prioritize a completely new category.
The rumoured iPhone Fold is expected to carry a $1,800–$2,500 price tag, putting it squarely in the premium tier. Reports suggest a crease-free book-style design, a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch external screen. Apple may even drop Face ID in favour of side-mounted Touch ID to save internal space. With rivals like Samsung and Huawei already refining their foldables, Apple has no choice but to enter this market. But by skipping the base iPhone 18, Apple is signalling that it wants the spotlight squarely on this foldable debut.
Apple’s strategy could change how customers plan their upgrades. Instead of all models dropping in September, the company would split launches: premium devices in the fall and budget-friendly ones in the Spring. That means fewer choices during the festive shopping season in India and higher emphasis on Pro and foldable models. For buyers, the wait for a “regular” iPhone upgrade might stretch longer than usual.
Skipping a flagship number won’t go unnoticed. Apple is betting that the buzz around its first foldable will overshadow any disappointment. For the market, it signals a shift, Apple is done playing catch-up in foldables and now wants to set the standard. For users, 2026 could be the year of the fold, even if it means no iPhone 18.
