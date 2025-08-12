Apple may soon let Siri control your iPhone entirely with voice commands controlling apps like Uber, Amazon and more

Imagine running your iPhone without ever touching it. Soon, that might be possible. Reports suggest Apple is developing a major Siri upgrade that could let you control your device entirely with voice commands.

This upgrade would be built on an enhanced version of App Intents, a framework that allows Siri to operate apps like a real user. You might ask Siri to pull up a specific photo, edit it, and send it to a friend. You could also leave a comment on Instagram, shop online, fill a cart, and even log into your favourite services without lifting a finger.

Apple’s vision is to make Siri a genuine voice-first controller for iPhone apps. It is also working on home products where this technology might fit, such as a smart display and even a tabletop home robot.



What’s in the making? Behind the scenes, Apple’s global data operations team is fine-tuning this new capability. Accuracy is the top concern, especially when tasks involve health data or financial transactions. In those cases, a single mistake could be far more than just an inconvenience.

That is why Apple plans to roll out the feature slowly, testing it extensively with both Apple apps and select third-party options like Uber, Threads, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and popular games. Gradual testing should help smooth out issues before a full public release.