Apple never tells you about these 5 hidden iPhone tools that change everything

Your iPhone has hidden tricks that can save time and reduce everyday frustrations. These smart settings are buried deep, but once you discover them, you’ll wonder how you lived without them.

Most of us use our iPhones for the same usual things: taking pictures of food, replying “on my way” while still at home, and scrolling endlessly until the battery begs for mercy. Sometimes, it keeps you entertained in boring meetings and listens patiently to every “Hey Siri” you whisper.

For a device that does so much, isn’t it funny how we still use only the most obvious features? Well, its also not your fault because these brilliant features stay buried in Settings. Apple doesn’t shout about them, yet they can make texting smoother, your screen cleaner and shortcuts faster. Here are five smart tools worth discovering today.

1. Turn off those red badge numbers Those tiny red bubbles sitting on your app icons have a way of making everything feel urgent. Even when it’s just an unread coupon email or a random app update, the badges keep calling for attention. Removing them can instantly make your home screen feel calmer.

How to remove badge notifications:

Open Settings

Tap Notifications

Choose the app you want to adjust

Toggle off Badges

Repeat this for apps that constantly demand attention

How to turn off those red badge numbers

Once you turn them off, the icons look cleaner, and you decide which alerts matter instead of letting numbers on the screen stress you out.

2. Make text edits smoother using the space bar Trying to place the cursor between two letters can be surprisingly annoying. The moment you lift your finger, it jumps to a completely different place. Luckily, the keyboard has a hidden trick that gives you full control.

How to move the text cursor with precision:

Press and hold the space bar

The keyboard will turn into a trackpad

Slide your finger in any direction to position the cursor exactly where you want it.

Hold the space button and move your cursor anywhere in between the text.

It feels as accurate as using a laptop trackpad and works in any app where the keyboard appears. Small change, huge relief while editing long messages or correcting typos.

3. Stop keyboard clicks without muting the phone Keyboard clicks can feel awkward in meetings, classes or late at night. Thankfully, you can silence only the typing sound while still hearing calls and important alerts.

How to turn off keyboard sound:

Open Settings

Tap Sound & Haptics

Select Keyboard Feedback

Turn off Sound

Keep Haptic on if you still want that light vibration with each tap

Keep your phone on silent without putting it on silent mode.

Now your phone stays polite in quiet spaces without going on complete silent mode.

4. Use the Apple logo as a shortcut button There’s a hidden button on your iPhone that doesn’t even look like a button. The Apple logo on the back can trigger quick actions just by tapping it. It’s a clever way to reach everyday tools without stretching your thumb across the screen.

How to enable Back Tap shortcuts:

Go to Settings

Tap Accessibility

Select Touch

Scroll down and tap Back Tap

Pick Double Tap or Triple Tap

Choose an action like Screenshot, Camera or Lock Screen

The Apple logo on your iPhone isn't just a logo but a button.

It works even with many phone cases, and once you set it up, those small daily actions feel noticeably faster.

5. Not too bright, not too dim: Adjust your flashlight level Most people tap the flashlight on and off without realising it has multiple brightness levels. A softer glow can be perfect in a dark restaurant, while a stronger beam helps when you drop something under the bed.

How to adjust flashlight brightness:

Swipe down from the top-right of the screen to open Control Centre

Press and hold the flashlight icon

Drag your finger up or down on the brightness bar to choose the level you want.

You can even adjust the brightness of the torch on your iPhone.