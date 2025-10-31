Apple never tells you about these 5 hidden iPhone tools that change everything

Your iPhone has hidden tricks that can save time and reduce everyday frustrations. These smart settings are buried deep, but once you discover them, you’ll wonder how you lived without them.
Most of us use our iPhones for the same usual things: taking pictures of food, replying “on my way” while still at home, and scrolling endlessly until the battery begs for mercy. Sometimes, it keeps you entertained in boring meetings and listens patiently to every “Hey Siri” you whisper.
For a device that does so much, isn’t it funny how we still use only the most obvious features? Well, its also not your fault because these brilliant features stay buried in Settings. Apple doesn’t shout about them, yet they can make texting smoother, your screen cleaner and shortcuts faster. Here are five smart tools worth discovering today.
Those tiny red bubbles sitting on your app icons have a way of making everything feel urgent. Even when it’s just an unread coupon email or a random app update, the badges keep calling for attention. Removing them can instantly make your home screen feel calmer.
How to remove badge notifications:
Once you turn them off, the icons look cleaner, and you decide which alerts matter instead of letting numbers on the screen stress you out.
Trying to place the cursor between two letters can be surprisingly annoying. The moment you lift your finger, it jumps to a completely different place. Luckily, the keyboard has a hidden trick that gives you full control.
How to move the text cursor with precision:
It feels as accurate as using a laptop trackpad and works in any app where the keyboard appears. Small change, huge relief while editing long messages or correcting typos.
Keyboard clicks can feel awkward in meetings, classes or late at night. Thankfully, you can silence only the typing sound while still hearing calls and important alerts.
How to turn off keyboard sound:
Now your phone stays polite in quiet spaces without going on complete silent mode.
There’s a hidden button on your iPhone that doesn’t even look like a button. The Apple logo on the back can trigger quick actions just by tapping it. It’s a clever way to reach everyday tools without stretching your thumb across the screen.
How to enable Back Tap shortcuts:
It works even with many phone cases, and once you set it up, those small daily actions feel noticeably faster.
Most people tap the flashlight on and off without realising it has multiple brightness levels. A softer glow can be perfect in a dark restaurant, while a stronger beam helps when you drop something under the bed.
How to adjust flashlight brightness:
This gives you the exact amount of light for the moment, instead of a harsh beam every time.