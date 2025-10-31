Subscribe

Apple never tells you about these 5 hidden iPhone tools that change everything

Your iPhone has hidden tricks that can save time and reduce everyday frustrations. These smart settings are buried deep, but once you discover them, you’ll wonder how you lived without them.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published31 Oct 2025, 01:02 PM IST
You are only using half your iPhone’s power until you try these secret features.
You are only using half your iPhone’s power until you try these secret features.(AFP)

Your iPhone has hidden tricks that can save time and reduce everyday frustrations. These smart settings are buried deep, but once you discover them, you’ll wonder how you lived without them.

Most of us use our iPhones for the same usual things: taking pictures of food, replying “on my way” while still at home, and scrolling endlessly until the battery begs for mercy. Sometimes, it keeps you entertained in boring meetings and listens patiently to every “Hey Siri” you whisper.

For a device that does so much, isn’t it funny how we still use only the most obvious features? Well, its also not your fault because these brilliant features stay buried in Settings. Apple doesn’t shout about them, yet they can make texting smoother, your screen cleaner and shortcuts faster. Here are five smart tools worth discovering today.

1. Turn off those red badge numbers

Those tiny red bubbles sitting on your app icons have a way of making everything feel urgent. Even when it’s just an unread coupon email or a random app update, the badges keep calling for attention. Removing them can instantly make your home screen feel calmer.

Advertisement

How to remove badge notifications:

  • Open Settings
  • Tap Notifications
  • Choose the app you want to adjust
  • Toggle off Badges
  • Repeat this for apps that constantly demand attention

How to turn off those red badge numbers

Once you turn them off, the icons look cleaner, and you decide which alerts matter instead of letting numbers on the screen stress you out.

Advertisement

2. Make text edits smoother using the space bar

Trying to place the cursor between two letters can be surprisingly annoying. The moment you lift your finger, it jumps to a completely different place. Luckily, the keyboard has a hidden trick that gives you full control.

How to move the text cursor with precision:

  • Press and hold the space bar
  • The keyboard will turn into a trackpad
  • Slide your finger in any direction to position the cursor exactly where you want it.

Hold the space button and move your cursor anywhere in between the text.

It feels as accurate as using a laptop trackpad and works in any app where the keyboard appears. Small change, huge relief while editing long messages or correcting typos.

Advertisement

3. Stop keyboard clicks without muting the phone

Keyboard clicks can feel awkward in meetings, classes or late at night. Thankfully, you can silence only the typing sound while still hearing calls and important alerts.

How to turn off keyboard sound:

  • Open Settings
  • Tap Sound & Haptics
  • Select Keyboard Feedback
  • Turn off Sound
  • Keep Haptic on if you still want that light vibration with each tap

Keep your phone on silent without putting it on silent mode.

Now your phone stays polite in quiet spaces without going on complete silent mode.

Advertisement

4. Use the Apple logo as a shortcut button

There’s a hidden button on your iPhone that doesn’t even look like a button. The Apple logo on the back can trigger quick actions just by tapping it. It’s a clever way to reach everyday tools without stretching your thumb across the screen.

How to enable Back Tap shortcuts:

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap Accessibility
  • Select Touch
  • Scroll down and tap Back Tap
  • Pick Double Tap or Triple Tap
  • Choose an action like Screenshot, Camera or Lock Screen

The Apple logo on your iPhone isn't just a logo but a button.

It works even with many phone cases, and once you set it up, those small daily actions feel noticeably faster.

Advertisement

5. Not too bright, not too dim: Adjust your flashlight level

Most people tap the flashlight on and off without realising it has multiple brightness levels. A softer glow can be perfect in a dark restaurant, while a stronger beam helps when you drop something under the bed.

How to adjust flashlight brightness:

  • Swipe down from the top-right of the screen to open Control Centre
  • Press and hold the flashlight icon
  • Drag your finger up or down on the brightness bar to choose the level you want.

You can even adjust the brightness of the torch on your iPhone.

This gives you the exact amount of light for the moment, instead of a harsh beam every time.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesApple never tells you about these 5 hidden iPhone tools that change everything
Read Next Story