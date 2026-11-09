Apple products are rarely cheap, but these Amazon sale deals slash prices by up to ₹11,991

Apple products rarely come cheap, so a good festive deal is worth looking for. From everyday accessories to devices designed for productivity, fitness, and staying connected, you can make the most of Apple's ecosystem without paying full retail price.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a chance to explore Apple product price drops in India, with discounts and offers across select categories. Whether you are tracking an Apple iPhone price drop in India, comparing Apple MacBook and iPad deals, or looking for an Apple Watch and AirPods price drop, it is worth checking the available savings. I have shortlisted some deals that stand out for their pricing and everyday utility.

I still find wired earphones useful when I want to listen to music or take calls without worrying about battery levels or Bluetooth pairing. The Apple EarPods with USB-C make a practical everyday option, particularly at their discounted price of ₹1,599, down from ₹1,705. Their built-in remote lets me adjust volume, control playback and answer calls without reaching for my phone. The USB-C connector also works with compatible iPhones, iPads and Macs. They are worth considering for simple, fuss-free listening, although they lack the convenience of wireless earphones.

Reason to buy - No battery or charging requirements. - Built-in remote supports volume, playback and call controls. - Compatible with supported USB-C iPhones, iPads and Macs. Reason to avoid - No active noise cancellation. - Wired connection can restrict movement. - Fixed-fit design may not suit every ear shape.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

I find item trackers particularly useful for belongings that tend to go missing, especially keys, bags and luggage. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack makes it easier to keep track of several essentials, and its reduced price of ₹10,490, down from ₹12,990, makes the bundle more appealing. Each tracker connects to Apple's Find My network, allowing nearby Apple devices to help locate misplaced items. For iPhone users who frequently misplace everyday items, this four-pack is a practical addition, though it locates objects rather than providing standalone GPS tracking.

Reason to buy - Uses Apple's Find My network to locate misplaced belongings. - Replaceable CR2032 battery avoids routine charging. - Precision Finding offers directional guidance on compatible devices. Reason to avoid - Requires a compatible Apple device and account. - Does not have standalone GPS or cellular connectivity. - Key rings and other holders are sold separately.

The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS in the 42mm Jet Black aluminium finish is now available for ₹34,999, compared with its listed price of ₹46,990. The ₹11,991 reduction makes it one of the more attractive Apple Watch deals in this selection. I would consider it for the balance it offers between health tracking, fitness features and iPhone connectivity. It can monitor workouts, sleep and daily activity, while its always-on display keeps key information accessible. The compact 42mm case also makes it suitable for everyday wear.

Reason to buy - Always-on Retina display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. - Supports ECG, sleep tracking and a wide range of workout metrics. - 42mm aluminium case weighs 30.3 grams in the GPS variant. Reason to avoid - GPS model does not offer independent cellular connectivity. - Battery life is rated for up to 24 hours of normal use. - Some health features have regional and device compatibility requirements.

The 13-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip and 1TB of storage is now listed at ₹1,19,000, down from ₹1,29,900, saving ₹10,900. I find the larger Liquid Retina display particularly useful for multitasking, editing documents and working on creative projects. The M3 chip provides ample performance for demanding apps, while the 1TB configuration leaves room for large files and media libraries. Support for Apple Intelligence and accessories such as the Apple Pencil Pro adds to its appeal, although iPadOS may not replace a laptop for every workflow.

Reason to buy - 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide colour and 600-nit brightness. - M3 chip supports demanding productivity and creative apps. - 1TB storage configuration accommodates large files and media libraries. Reason to avoid - 60Hz display lacks a high-refresh-rate experience. - Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard are sold separately. - iPadOS may not offer the same flexibility as a laptop for certain workflows

How much do you save on each Apple product?

Product Original price Discounted price Saving Apple EarPods (USB-C) ₹ 1,705 ₹ 1,599 ₹ 106 Apple AirTag (4 Pack) ₹ 12,990 ₹ 10,490 ₹ 2,500 Apple Watch Series 11 GPS (42mm) ₹ 46,990 ₹ 34,999 ₹ 11,991 Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 1TB) ₹ 1,29,900 ₹ 1,19,000 ₹ 10,900