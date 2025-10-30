Apple said to plan OLED MacBook Air as iPad Air and iPad mini move to OLED

Apple is preparing to bring OLED to more of its mainstream hardware. According to Bloomberg, the iPad mini, iPad Air and MacBook Air are in testing with OLED panels, with launches spaced over several years rather than a single cycle. The shift would take the deeper blacks, higher contrast and more precise HDR already seen on the latest iPad Pro and apply them to the models most buyers choose.

What changes and when? The sequence matters. The iPad mini is understood to be first in line, with an OLED model targeted for 2026. The iPad Air is expected to follow in its next major refresh, likely in 2027. The MacBook Air sits at the end of the queue, with an OLED version expected closer to 2028. These products are not announced by Apple, so timing can shift, but the order has been consistent across reports.

Why OLED? OLED panels show true blacks and tighter contrast because each pixel can switch off independently. Text holds together at lower brightness, dark themes look genuinely dark and HDR video avoids the blooming that can appear on some LCDs. Panels can also be thinner and a touch more efficient than the current Liquid Retina screens, which helps with weight and battery goals.

Apple is said to be testing a more water resistant iPad mini that uses vibration based speakers instead of open cutouts. If it ships, the mini could be the first iPad with a meaningful ingress rating, a practical upgrade for classrooms, kitchens and commutes. Reports also point to a price increase of about one hundred dollars when the mini moves to OLED.

Pricing and competition Higher panel costs push Apple’s mid tier toward premium territory at a time when rivals such as Samsung and Lenovo already sell OLED tablets under five hundred dollars. The value case will need to be clear at launch.

The next iPad Air refresh expected in spring is still slated to use an LCD panel, with the OLED shift planned for a later cycle. That follows Apple’s usual pattern. Introduce new display tech in Pro hardware first, then widen it once supply is steady and yields improve.

OLED is expected to appear in a redesigned MacBook Pro before it reaches the Air, setting up the Air’s transition closer to 2028. In the near term, a MacBook Air update with the M5 chip is expected around spring 2026 and is still likely to use an LCD display.