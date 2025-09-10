Apple says satellite emergency calls on iPhone 14 and 15 will not cost a thing until late 2026

Apple users who own an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 woke up to some welcome news after the company’s September 2025 event. According to Apple’s official announcement, free access to satellite emergency SOS is being extended by another year for everyone who activated an eligible iPhone in a country where the feature is supported before 12 a.m. Pacific on September 9, 2025. The extension applies regardless of the activation date of the device, provided it was set up before the cut-off.

Originally, Apple’s free satellite service was slated to end this November but feedback and industry trends may have played a role in Apple’s decision to keep the service going. Apple didn’t offer a detailed explanation for the move but the benefits are clear: iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 owners will be able to contact emergency services via satellite well into late 2026.

This feature first showed up with the iPhone 14’s launch in 2022 and provided direct emergency access even in regions where there is no mobile coverage. The system is powered by Apple’s partnership with satellite firm Globalstar which facilitates communication to ground stations and then emergency services. Apple made a point at the September event to share the number of rescues aided so far but specific figures were not revealed.

Apple keeps an eye on the competition Apple is not the only company in the satellite phone game, and new moves from rivals are turning up the pressure. SpaceX is already piloting its own direct-to-satellite mobile service in partnership with T-Mobile, which may soon allow texts, calls, and even video directly via satellite. Unlike Apple’s setup where users point the device to connect, SpaceX aims to make the experience seamless for the user. These alternatives are expected to charge fees for their use while Apple is keeping the emergency layer free for now.