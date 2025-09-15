Apple set to launch 10 new products including M5 Macs, upgraded iPads, Vision Pro 2 and a Home Hub

Apple is gearing up to refresh nearly every corner of its device portfolio in the coming months. Leaks and reports from industry insiders and well-known analyst Mark Gurman are pointing to at least 10 significant new launches. Here’s a detailed look at what’s expected for each product.

Apple TV A fresh Apple TV is expected to land soon, featuring Apple’s speedy A17 Pro chip and the latest in home networking with WiFi 7. The headlining upgrade is a built-in camera for FaceTime, a first for any Apple TV. Reports also suggest this model will support Apple Intelligence features, putting it one step closer to being a true smart home centrepiece.

HomePod mini The HomePod mini is getting an internal bump. Look for a new chip for better performance and possibly a broader Ultra Wideband chip to improve device location tracking. While the core design remains familiar, Apple is expected to offer more colour choices this time and slightly enhanced sound quality to keep up with the competition.

AirTag 2 Apple’s tracker is about to get more powerful. AirTag 2 is rumoured to triple the tracking range of the device. Enhanced anti-tamper features and improved battery status alerts are expected, and the improved Ultra Wideband chip will make lost items even easier to find.

M5 iPad Pro The iPad Pro lineup is about to welcome the new M5 chip, which should push Apple’s tablet to new heights of speed and energy efficiency. Dual front cameras will allow for more advanced video features while small tweaks are coming to WiFi support. The logo on the back is reportedly being realigned, marking a minor but noticeable design refresh.

Vision Pro 2 The next version of Apple’s mixed-reality headset is already under development. Gurman’s report suggests it could use an even faster Apple Silicon chip and a redesigned strap for increased comfort. Space Black may join the colour lineup, and the price is expected to stay the same at launch.

iPhone 17e Apple is working on expanding its phone lineup with the iPhone 17e. This model will reportedly use the A19 chip, offer better battery life compared to its siblings, and debut a C-series modem for faster networks. It’s the brand’s latest move to gain ground in value-focused segments.

M5 MacBook Pro and Air MacBook users can expect updates across the board, as the transition to the M5 chip arrives for both Pro and Air models. Faster chips built using TSMC’s 3nm technology should deliver more power and longer battery life, even if the designs appear largely unchanged on the outside.

Brighter Studio Display Apple’s external monitor family will soon feature mini-LED technology for better contrast and peak brightness. Look for an upgraded internal chip too, designed for handling pro-level visual workloads without breaking a sweat.

Apple Home Hub The long-rumoured Apple Home Hub is about to become a reality. This tablet-like gadget will act as the command centre for all connected devices in a smart home, allowing users to control lights, climate, and automations through a single clean interface.