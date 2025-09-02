Apple slipped this clever design detail into your iPhone alarm: Can you spot it?

Everyone loves a well-designed app and with Apple, we expect things to work smoothly, almost magically. So, it’s no wonder the iPhone’s alarm clock, with its spinning wheels for picking the hour and minute, feels like one of those things that “just works”. Most of us scroll to our time, set the alarm, and move on with our day.

But as some eagle-eyed users recently shared online, this little design hides a cheeky secret. It turns out, if you have a minute (or five) to spare and decide to keep flicking that wheel instead of stopping at your wake-up time, something strange happens: eventually, the numbers stop.

There’s a hidden limit Normally, when you use the alarm on your iPhone, those scrolling hour and minute wheels look as if they could keep spinning for as long as your finger can keep up. That’s what most people believe - a never-ending loop of numbers, spinning round and round. But as was pointed out on Reddit, there’s actually a stopping point. If you swipe and swipe and swipe, you’ll hit a wall at 4:39 (or 16:39 for those using the 24-hour setting). Scroll in the other direction, and the numbers run out too. You won’t get any warning or big message, just a blank space after enough scrolling. Both the hour and minute wheels use this trick. In earlier software versions and even the new iOS 26 beta, the behaviour is the same.

Apple set up a long but limited list of numbers in the alarm’s time picker. They repeat these numbers just enough so that for normal use, it looks like you can scroll forever. But building an actual endless wheel would be complicated and nobody needs to scroll that much just to set an alarm. Most of us pick a time within a spin or two and never get near the limits.

At the end of the day, this is a perfect example of Apple’s design philosophy - keep things looking smooth and simple, even if the solution behind the scenes isn’t anything high-tech. So, next time you’re setting that 6:00 AM wakeup or a late-night reminder, know that you’re spinning through a cleverly disguised list, not an endless loop. It’s one of those fun tech quirks you’ll probably never notice, unless you’re in the mood for a little curiosity-driven discovery.