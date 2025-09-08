Apple to discontinue 8 products after iPhone 17 launch: Here’s the full list

Apple is preparing for one of its biggest events of the year. On September 9, the company will unveil the iPhone 17 range at its “Awe-dropping” event in Apple Park. Alongside the new launches, Apple is expected to discontinue eight of its existing products, making way for a refreshed range.

Four iPhones to be retired

The spotlight will be on the new iPhone 17 series, which is set to replace several older models. Reports suggest that Apple will remove iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max from its official store. While third-party retailers may continue to sell these devices for a while, Apple’s own shelves will no longer carry them.

Apple watches and AirPods on the exit list

The shake-up will not be limited to iPhones. Apple is also expected to phase out three smartwatches, including Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE (second generation). The company has followed a consistent pattern of replacing its watches every year, with new models stepping in immediately.

AirPods Pro 2 could also be discontinued as Apple gears up for the next generation of wireless earbuds. However, there is a possibility Apple may keep them around at a lower price if the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 launch at a premium.

What remains on Apple’s shelves

This move follows Apple’s usual strategy of keeping the previous year’s standard models at reduced prices, while discontinuing older Pro versions. As a result, the new iPhone family could include:

iPhone 16e starting at $599 ( ₹ 51,499 in India)

51,499 in India) iPhone 16 from $699 ( ₹ 69,999 in India)

69,999 in India) iPhone 16 Plus from $799 ( ₹ 78,999)

78,999) iPhone 17 from $799 ( ₹ 79,900)

79,900) iPhone 17 Air from $949 ( ₹ 99,999)

99,999) iPhone 17 Pro from $1,049 ( ₹ 1,34,999)

1,34,999) iPhone 17 Pro Max from $1,199 ( ₹ 1,45,000) Industry analysts have hinted at possible price adjustments, including a $50 increase for the iPhone 17 Pro in exchange for higher storage.

What to expect from the event

Apple’s fall events are always closely watched, but this year’s changes are particularly significant. By discontinuing four iPhones, three Apple Watches, and one pair of AirPods, Apple is streamlining its catalogue while ensuring every iPhone sold supports its new Apple Intelligence features.