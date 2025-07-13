Apple to launch low-cost MacBook next year: Everything you need to know

After launching the iPhone 16e at an affordable price this year, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a low-cost MacBook with its A-series iPhone chip. This is expected to be an entirely new MacBook model, which is expected to be released next year. Apple’s supply chain analyst claims that the company may start mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early in 2026. Therefore, we can expect a 2026 spring launch.

In terms of design and features, the affordable MacBook may resemble MacBook Air, but may come with several compromises to maintain the cost of the device. Therefore, know what Apple has for its low-cost MacBook model.

Apple’s low-cost MacBook: What to expect Kuo revealed that the low-cost MacBook could feature a 13-inch display, similar to the MacBook Air model. Apple will reportedly keep a slim and lightweight design for the laptop, which may attract buyers. MacRumors also highlighted that the MacBook could in silver, blue, pink, and yellow colours. In terms of display, we are yet to get more details about the display, or if it will use a similar display panel to the Air model.

Reports suggest that Apple could use the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip for the low-cost MacBook. The chip is built on a second-generation 3nm process, and its architecture includes a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for AI-based tasks. It is also said that the A18 Pro chip outperforms the M1 chip. Additionally, we expect the MacBook to support at least 8GB of RAM, which will enable the device to support Apple Intelligence.

Also read: How to stop your MacBook from booting automatically when you open the lid or plug in

Apart from these additions, the low-cost MacBook may stick to a USB-C port for connectivity and may not support any Thunderbolt. Additionally, we can also see a thermal architecture as the iPhone 16 Pro with a titanium frame and graphite-clad aluminium substructure. However, the MacBook is still in planning, and many changes could come before it goes for mass production. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait to know what the upcoming affordable MacBook has in store for the users.